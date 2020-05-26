The head of the Silent Hill pyramid is dead by the next Daylight killer • newsdio

Konami may not be in any particular rush to give the world a new Silent Hill (damn it, Konami!), But now it's teamed up with Dead by Daylight developer Behavior Interactive to bring the iconic supernatural butcher Pyramid Head from Silent Hill 2 to the asymmetric horror game.

Pyramid Head arrives as part of the upcoming Dead by Daylight DLC with the Silent-Hill theme, which also includes a suitably sinister new map and family survivor, and marks the game's seventh licensed addition, followed by Halloween's Michael Myers, Nightmare. on Elm Freddy Krueger from Street, Leatherface Massacre from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Samanda & # 39; s Amanda Young, Scream & # 39; s Ghost Face and Demonorgon from Stranger Things.

Behavior Interactive calls Pyramid Head (to be known as The Executioner in the game) a "sadistic and ruthless killer obsessed with punishment for pain," and the pointy-headed man will go on his torment tour inside the dark halls of a new map inspired by Silent Hill Midwich Elementary School.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8VGnRN5-mc (/ embed) To view this content, enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

"Any sense of innocence that once marked these hallways is gone," explains Behavior Interactive, "instead: stained walls, rusty chains, hanging corpses, and the feeling that things have gone terribly wrong."

Dead by Daylight completes its triumvirate of Silent Hill additions with a new survivor, arriving in the form of Heather / Cheryl Mason (depending on the ending of the game you're watching), the loving protagonist of Silent Hill 3 theme parks.

Behavior Interactive has not officially revealed the various unique abilities and gameplay elements that its Silent Hill additions will bring, but Steam users can get an early glimpse of the new assassin, map, and survivor through the Dead by public test build. Daylight right now. Silent Hill DLC is officially released for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on June 16.