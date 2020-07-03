The heat wave of July 4 that will affect the United States may bring the effect of "ring of fire"

A heat wave over the weekend of July 4 will place "fire" in "fireworks" for much of the US, according to a report Thursday, with the potential for a "ring of fire" effect. to bring storms to parts of the Midwest.

"The first half of July appears to have much higher than normal temperatures, with fairly high probabilities, starting around July 4 or slightly earlier," Jon Gottschalck, head of the Operational Prediction Branch at the Service's Climate Prediction Center National Weather, he told NBC News.

DETAILS OF THE CELEBRATION OF JULY 4, DC REVEALED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

The heat explosion could create a "ring of fire" pattern, in which storms circulating around the edges of the heat dome generate powerful storms, particularly over the northern plains, Gottschalk told the network.

"Our models indicate that this will be somewhat persistent for the first two weeks of July and potentially longer," he said.

NYC WILL HOST MACY & # 39; S THE FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS DESPITE CORONAVIRUS

The suffocating suffocation occurs when cases of the coronavirus, which attacks the respiratory system, are on the rise in the US and a streak of record temperatures continues worldwide.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.