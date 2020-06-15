The Hello Kitty founder, 92, is handing over the business to his grandson.

Shintaro Tsuji will retire as CEO of Sanrio on July 1, the company said in a statement on Friday. Tomokuni Tsuji, 31, would take over to "ensure efficient decision-making," he added. Shintaro will remain as president.

Shintaro founded Sanrio as the Yamanashi Silk Center gift shop in 1960, and changed its name to Sanrio in 1973. Sanrio was one of the first Japanese companies to see the potential in the character licensing business, and Hello Kitty is by far , its most popular and profitable. creation.

Since it was created in 1974 and made its vinyl purse debut a year later, Hello Kitty has been featured in everything from sneakers and paper towels to chopsticks and panini makers. The cartoon cat's appeal was instrumental in spreading "kawaii" Japanese pop culture abroad. (The root of kawaii – "kawaisa" – translates to "tenderness" in English). However, Sanrio has faced issues in growing its licensing business in recent years: The ratio of global royalty rates to sales fell 11% in fiscal 2019 from the prior year.

Meanwhile, Sanrio has become a retail and entertainment giant with amusement parks and restaurants in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.