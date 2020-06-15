The Hello Kitty founder, 92, is handing over the business to his grandson.

Shintaro Tsuji will retire as CEO of Sanrio on July 1, the company said in a statement on Friday. Tomokuni Tsuji, 31, would take over to "ensure efficient decision-making," he added. Shintaro will remain as president.
Shintaro founded Sanrio as the Yamanashi Silk Center gift shop in 1960, and changed its name to Sanrio in 1973. Sanrio was one of the first Japanese companies to see the potential in the character licensing business, and Hello Kitty is by far , its most popular and profitable. creation.
Meanwhile, Sanrio has become a retail and entertainment giant with amusement parks and restaurants in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Tomokuni Tsuji, meanwhile, already has a special connection to Hello Kitty: They share the same birthday, on November 1. Tomokuni is 14 years younger.
Sanrio fans are already comparing the new CEO to the Sanrio character Pompompurin, a beret-dressed golden retriever.
One tweeted that Tomokuni "was the perfect image for Sanrio."
Despite Hello Kitty's enduring popularity, earnings at Sanrio have been under pressure for years. For the year ended March, net profit fell 95% from a year earlier to 191 million yen ($ 1.8 million), largely due to a drop in merchandise sales and the closure of its theme parks. Sales fell 6.5%, and Tokyo's Sanrio Puroland theme park, also known as Hello Kitty Land, remains closed after closing in February due to the coronavirus pandemic. The park is slated to reopen on July 20.
Family businesses in Japan often pass the reins on to their older children. The founder's son Kunihiko died in 2013 of heart failure, according to the company.