Aid It became Netflix's most watched movie this week in the wake of continued Black Lives Matter protests. Aid released in 2011 and is based on the popular Kathryn Stockett novel. Set in the 1960s, it centers on a young white woman (played by Emma Stone), who plans to write a book about the maids in her Jackson, Mississippi city. Throughout the film, he spends most of his time with Minny Jackson (Octavia Spencer) and Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis). Both Davis and Spencer were nominated for the Academy Awards for their work on Aid, like then star Jessica Chastain. Davis won the Oscar.

Aid It is in the spotlight now due to continued Black Lives Matter protests resulting from the murder of George Floyd and countless other black civilians. In recent days, cities across the United States have come together, calling for an end to police brutality. Many figures in Hollywood have joined the fight as well. Star Wars Actor John Boyega is one of the most notable, delivering a passionate speech in London that received the support of dozens of industry directors. Others, including J.J. Abrams and the cast of NBC Brooklyn nine nine, they have helped through donations to charities for the cause.

Now it seems like Netflix viewers are turning to Aid to make sense of this troubled moment. By EW, the movie became Netflix's most watched movie this week. However, despite his award recognition and successful box office, Aid It was viewed by some as problematic at launch, an assessment that only becomes more accurate over time. Despite the focus of Aid Supposedly being the stories of the maids, many feel that the film really dismissed their voices. This includes Davis, who said in 2018 that he regrets his role in the movie.

As a result, it's disappointing that viewers turn to Aid instead of other movies that focus more on black voices. The movie may have some great performances, but it falls into the same trap as the one in 2018. Green Book and dozens of other films that have been accused of perpetuating the "white savior" narrative. I like Aid, Green Book It did well during award season, but it also showed that Hollywood has a long way to go in its portrayals of the race and advocate for diverse voices.

Netflix's audience numbers have always been a conundrum, as the streaming service rarely reveals data. That makes statistics like this about Aid particularly interesting.It also shows that viewers are aware of Black Lives Matter's protests and seek to understand them in some way through their observational choices. However, there are better alternatives for Aid out there, as long as viewers are willing to watch.

