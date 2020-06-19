The heroic movements of the policemen this week

Editor's Note: This story is about suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The police have been under fire for weeks, demonized by activists and politicians, after George Floyd's death on May 25, with calls to dismantle and dismantle the police, but here are some examples highlighting the good officers they do for their communities.

This week, South Carolina MP William Kimbro, who saved Kemira Boyd's suffocated daughter during a traffic stop in 2019, became Ryleigh's godfather, making the routine a "lifelong bond" for both of them. .

"I am very happy and blessed. For me it is the world," Kimbro told "Fox & Friends First" about the new honor.

Save a drowning baby in a protest

In a similar story, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared this week the video of a California sheriff's deputy, who was monitoring a protest last month, leaping into action to save an 11-month-old baby.

Dramatic footage shows two women running to a parking lot after the baby stopped breathing during a demonstration in a park in Palmdale, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles, on May 31, after he swallowed a coin. .

The baby's mother stopped to pat him on the back, and the other woman called deputy Cameron Kinsey, who was monitoring the protest.

"None of those other things matter," Kinsey said in a statement. "Just the baby."

Kinsey immediately assessed the situation and, using her finger, performed a "mouth sweep" to remove vomit from the boy's mouth. After several blows to the boy's back, he began to breathe again before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

"Mommy did the right thing," Kinsey told Antelope Valley Press. He thought quickly and started patting him on the back to dislodge everything he had caught there. Saw that. I saw that she was scared and a little frantic, so I ran and grabbed the baby. At that time, the training just took over. "

Pennsylvania Police Save Man From Jumping Bridge

With the help of a good Samaritan, plainclothes Pittsburgh police officers saved the life of a man who dangles his legs from a bridge, reports WTAE-TV.

Pittsburgh Public Safety shared a video of the dramatic moment.

Two officers arrived Monday morning at a man, sitting on the edge of the Roberto Clemente Bridge, who told officers he was going to hurt himself by jumping on the 10th Street bypass.

When the officers were close enough, they grabbed him from behind and took him to Western Psych, where he will receive help.

The heroic efforts of the policemen save the twins

San Diego Police Department K9 officer Jonathan Wiese is being praised by his colleagues for climbing a cliffside to rescue two twin sisters 2-years-old after their father allegedly pulled away from a bridge and overturned his car upside down in the ocean.

Wiese was the first to arrive on the scene after the girls' mother called the San Diego Sheriff's Department at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning to report that the father of her daughters was suicidal and threatened to leave the Coronado Bay Bridge, police told the Times of San Diego.

The 22-year-old veteran of the force immediately took action, using a 100-foot strap on his SWAT mission patrol, removed his belt, tied the strap around his waist, "and by then, four or five more The cops had turned up, so I pulled the end of the leash on them and then I said 'wait', and I just jumped. ”

After being lowered 30 feet down the side of the cliff, Weise said he resorted to his previous water rescue training to reach the father and girls and successfully lead them to the rocks. One girl suffered minor injuries, while the other was hospitalized in critical condition. However, both are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

"I didn't do the job that I liked every day, I didn't do it to get rich. I did it because I want to be there making a difference and helping people, as cliché as it may seem, but I was glad to be there", Wiese told KGTV. "You just do what you have to do, but after everyone was safe, he hits you and you just want to go home and hug your kids, that's for sure."

SDPD Police Chief David Nisleit praised Weise for her actions: "That is probably the most heroic thing I have seen in my 32 years."

Weise, the father of a 2-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son, was awarded the Officer of the Year last year for arresting the gunman who opened fire at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California, about 20 miles North San Diego, April 27, 2019.

Nebraska officer fixes the fallen American flag

A Nebraska police officer was caught on surveillance video trying to hang a fallen American flag outside a car repair shop on Sunday.

A Kearney Tire & Auto Service security camera videotaped the police officer who folded the flag and placed it against the building after he noticed that the flag holder was damaged.

"We were out of town on Sunday and this friendly officer stopped by to rescue (Old Glory) and show the respect he deserves when our headline broke," the store wrote in a Facebook post.

"I couldn't be more proud of our officers in the KPD," the publication said. “They called us right away with the problem and we were very grateful. We are blessed by every officer and we hold them in the highest esteem for everything they do to keep us safe. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you!

Police help mom after employees call the police for her son

Last week, a Pennsylvania Boston Market employee called police for a 10-year-old customer's autistic boy because he was not wearing a coronavirus face mask.

Nadina Newsman entered the Jenkintown restaurant with her son Colin, who in addition to his autism also suffers from Down syndrome and is not verbal, according to ABC 6.

The journalist said he went to pick up dinner for his family when his car broke down. She said she put on a mask but, due to the warm weather, she allowed her son to be left without one.

"It was 91 degrees outside, Colin was not feeling well, we had to go in so Colin could cool off," she told ABC 6. "So I asked (the employee) if we could sit there for about 15 minutes until our trip came and she He said, "I have to call the owner."

The journalist said she was really "shocked" because the Boston market clerk did not have "the right training, the right information, and also had no common sense."

The officer arrived and took her and her son home. No charges have been filed.

"The police came and solved problems and built the peace," said Abington deputy director Kelley Warner. "Officer McMenamin did his job and we couldn't be more proud."

Officer prays with protester

And despite calls to abolish the police in some demonstrations, images have emerged of officers and protesters holding each other and showing signs of unity.

Officer Garren Hoskins prayed with a protester in Nashville earlier this month in an image that went viral.

"It was very moving," Hoskins told the media. "That gentleman was a very nice guy. I think he created a solidarity between him expressing his freedom of expression and me there as a police officer and that's something the world needs to see."

