The High Note (2020) Movie Review

In the past two months, as movie theaters around the world have been closed, studios have chosen to release certain movies directly to video on demand instead of waiting for a theatrical release. The last of these theses is Focus Features & # 39; The high note, a romantic comedy set in the world of the music industry. In The high note, director Nisha Ganatra (Late at night) and first time screenwriter Flora Greeson are trying to create a movie that combines musical drama and romantic comedy, but they don't strike a balance. Still, the film follows many of the conventions of romantic comedies and offers a slightly new perspective, giving it some freshness. The high note It is a pleasant, if not particularly inventive, romantic comedy that is more in love with the music industry than developing its romance.

The high note follows Maggie Sherwood (Dakota Johnson), an aspiring music producer who spends her days working as a personal assistant to megastar Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross). When Grace's manager Jack (Ice Cube) tells Maggie that she needs to have artists on her roster to be a producer, she sets out to find an artist of her own. She meets young singer-songwriter David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) who believes he has the talent and power of the star to succeed in the industry. But as Maggie becomes more dedicated to producing David's music and becomes distracted from her job as Grace's personal assistant, it remains to be seen if she will be able to balance everything in her life and ultimately achieve her dreams.

Related: Universal Says PVOD Films Will Complement (Not Replace) Movie Releases

Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube and Tracee Ellis Ross in The High Note

There's something to be said for comfort in family stories, and The high note it certainly takes advantage of universal themes of ambition, romance, and love (of all kinds, not just the romantic type). Hollywood has explored the story of a promising young man trying to carve a niche for himself in a daunting industry, often mixing that story with romance. The high note follow this same path, with Maggie a devoted music fan who just wants her shot to prove her worth. It's a family story because it's good, and Greeson's script reaches all the right beats, even if it doesn't go too deep into any of the characters. It takes a little longer The high note for a start, for the real story to start, but once it does, Greeson's script offers a delightful (if, in a way, tasteless) movie experience.

For its parts, the cast of The high note They do what they can to give a bit of personality to a romantic comedy / drama that would otherwise be very common. Ross stands out as Grace Davis, who is a pop icon who chooses between a 10-year residency in Las Vegas and releases a new album (and while watching The high note, it's hard not to wonder if that's A more interesting film). Similarly, David de Harrison Jr is a young man with all the talent of a star who is held back by his insecurities. But like Grace, her character is underdeveloped in favor of Maggie Johnson. Although Johnson has a lot of experience in romantic dramas thanks to his time in the Fifty shades franchise, she blends a little bit deep into The high note, while her co-stars shine much more despite the fact that she is apparently the protagonist.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Dakota Johnson on The High Note

Perhaps the most entertaining aspect of The high note It is their music, both the soundtrack of classic songs and their original numbers written for Ross and Harrison Jr. The high note She is, like Maggie herself, more interested and in love with music than anything else (which may be the reason why the romantic story doesn't work). But to the credit of the film, he offers a lot of wonderful music to back up his dedication to the industry. Ganatra's film also allows viewers to enjoy the music, as she pauses at Maggie while listening to one of the songs from Grace's live album she's producing, and uses the music to emphasize the emotions behind the story. The result is an audio show, but one that drags a bit between each of the great musical rhythms.

By last, The high note It is a comfort food cinema at a time when the public needs comfort. It is not the most imaginative or fresh romantic comedy, nor does it tell the most original story, even set in the music industry. But it hits all the right paces in the story and offers enough character development for the ending to be satisfying. The soundtrack is possibly the best of The high note, but for a movie about music, that is normal for the course. And fortunately The high note It offers the richness and depth that is missing from the film's script in the film's soundtrack, creating a compelling audio experience even if the characters and story are not as developed as they might be. In the end, the public will not be wrong to review The high note at home, especially any viewer who is already a fan of romantic comedies and / or musical dramas.

Next: The High Note movie trailer

The high note now available on video on demand. It is 113 minutes long and has a PG-13 rating for strong language and suggestive references.

Tell us what you think about the movie in the comments section!

Our rating: 3 out of 5 (Good)

Why Hugh Jackman never wore Wolverine's mask