The highest temperatures of the year are expected in Western Europe

The city's hottest day of the year is now hotter than Miami's hottest: 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.7 degrees Celsius). Atlanta, sometimes known as & # 39; Hotlanta & # 39 ;, has only reached a maximum temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit this year (35 degrees Celsius).
Record heat on Friday occurs when a heat wave spreads across much of western Europe.
According to CNN meteorologists, high temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees above normal were recorded on Friday in much of Western Europe, mainly in France, Spain and the south of the United Kingdom.
The maximums in the region are in the upper thirties to mid Celsius range. Paris has reached 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), setting the record for highest temperature this year for the city. Madrid recorded a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius (101 degrees Fahrenheit), continuing the city's hottest week of 2020.
The high pressure in North Africa is responsible for the summer heat on the Iberian Peninsula. However, in recent years, other parts of Western Europe have suffered longer than normal heat waves, so this episode continues that trend.
The heat will remain until Saturday in Paris, with temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and while Madrid will continue to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit). London, however, will cool somewhat with a more reasonable temperature of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit).
A strong cold front is ready to end the heat wave on Sunday. The forefront of the front moves across the UK on rainy Saturday. However, the strongest thunderstorms with hail are possible in France and Germany for Sunday.