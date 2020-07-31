The highest temperatures of the year are expected in Western Europe





The city's hottest day of the year is now hotter than Miami's hottest: 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.7 degrees Celsius). Atlanta, sometimes known as & # 39; Hotlanta & # 39 ;, has only reached a maximum temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit this year (35 degrees Celsius).

Record heat on Friday occurs when a heat wave spreads across much of western Europe.

According to CNN meteorologists, high temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees above normal were recorded on Friday in much of Western Europe, mainly in France, Spain and the south of the United Kingdom.