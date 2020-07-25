The history of the Americans with Disabilities Act is about bridges (opinion)

Sadly, this type of connection is too often lost or forgotten when the stories of both movements are told: Members within these movements are seldom aware that worlds and identities collided in the name of freedom and justice in ways who restructured history.
As we move into the fall with the upcoming elections, and while activism and protest play a huge role in our politics and society, we cannot ignore that legacy, nor leave anyone behind. In and within our communities, we must ensure that everyone we meet is counted in the census; You are registered to vote and plan to do so in the current political elections. We must also ensure that elected officials support policies that benefit people with disabilities, including increased funding for home and community-based services, resources to support increased mail-in voting with in-person options, along with voting. advance and funding to support students with disabilities as they work to access public education this fall.
Making sure no one is left behind is a position that should be at the forefront in these critical times; So many Americans face unprecedented challenges and, at the same time, are becoming increasingly aware of the inequalities and injustices that structure the realities of those who are not like them. As we observe the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, we are given the opportunity to help clarify that true equity means recognizing the relationship between civil rights and disability rights, and the importance of radically inclusive social justice.
The ADA is a civil rights law that prevents discrimination against people with disabilities in public spaces. His footprint in American life is visible and enduring, and yet his work remains unfinished, especially for African Americans with disabilities. Many African Americans in the United States were born with a disability, visible or not, or were left with a disability as a result of trauma associated with racism, the fight against blackness, or the physical oppression of black bodies. The social stigma surrounding both disability and blackness often makes it difficult for black people to receive the critical support necessary to fully participate in economic, social and political economies.
Congressman John Lewis is another example of someone whose leadership exemplified solidarity between movements. He understood the formal and informal endorsement of the problems his presence provided, whether it be at Pride parades, immigration rallies or health care sit-ins. He understood that by introducing himself, he drew attention to problems that traditional civil rights organizations may not have initially seen as covered by the broad umbrella of their mission.
These complex stories are crucial at this time; Solidarity between cross movements is not a new concept, but the inability to recognize it as a priority has members in both movement spaces who elude each other's efforts like two ships passing at night.
A specific place where we miss each other is the topic of trauma. The increase in protests for racial justice and the suffering caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have jointly made the pain of being black in the United States a topic of greater general understanding. But building and maintaining inclusive movements requires understanding that trauma itself is also a disability.
Most people join civil rights movements as a result of trauma, be it physical, social or mental. And the work of building a movement in itself can bring more trauma.
All of this illuminates how a key part of the sustainability of any civil rights movement is, in fact, the inclusion of a disability lens. Failure to make this connection isolates African Americans with disabilities who do not have a safe place to share their truths without fear of stigma or resistance.
This is true at any time, but especially in the midst of a pandemic in which people feel the physical and psychosocial impacts of this moment of physical isolation, and also the need to be on the streets denouncing policies that are killing, deporting and imprisoning. to our communities.
In the era of the pandemic, the need for solidarity between movements is tremendous. Covid-19 continues to shape what disability looks like in this country, and specifically for black and brown communities. And although the ADA was written earlier than Covid, the civil rights protections in it cover those who contract the virus and are recovering, but retain lasting effects.
Movements must have their own capacity, which runs rampant. Now is the time to correct the mistakes that have left disabled people feeling excluded and invisible. None of us will make it to the top of the proverbial mountain believing that some of us must stay behind to get there; we are all or none of us, that is the only option. In these times, we are reminded that it will take all of us to save each other. It is in doing this important intersectional, and sometimes uncomfortable, work that healing and responsibility begin.