The history of the Americans with Disabilities Act is about bridges (opinion)





Prior to the 1990 enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act, section 504 was the most important disability rights legislation in the United States. Following the model of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 504 prohibits recipients of federal aid from discriminating against "otherwise qualified persons with disabilities." This stellar example of bridge movements resulted in the longest occupation of a federal building in the history of the United States in San Francisco, and it is a historic moment that deserves more recognition, especially as the United States celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ADA.

Brad Lomax, a Black Panther who was also a pivotal figure in the disability rights movement and helped lead the (ultimately successful) sit-in, was one of the many activists who worked to make disability rights a presence. and priority in broader civil rights. movement. Donald Galloway, who directed the services for the blind and the Black Caucus at the Berkeley Center for Independent Living, recalled: "Brad was our link to the Black Panthers." Lomax brought together the growing disability rights movement, which Galloway remembered as "predominantly white," and the black community in the Bay Area.

Sadly, this type of connection is too often lost or forgotten when the stories of both movements are told: Members within these movements are seldom aware that worlds and identities collided in the name of freedom and justice in ways who restructured history.

As we move into the fall with the upcoming elections, and while activism and protest play a huge role in our politics and society, we cannot ignore that legacy, nor leave anyone behind. In and within our communities, we must ensure that everyone we meet is counted in the census; You are registered to vote and plan to do so in the current political elections. We must also ensure that elected officials support policies that benefit people with disabilities, including increased funding for home and community-based services, resources to support increased mail-in voting with in-person options, along with voting. advance and funding to support students with disabilities as they work to access public education this fall.