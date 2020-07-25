The history of the Americans with Disabilities Act is about bridges (opinion)

Prior to the 1990 enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act, section 504 was the most important disability rights legislation in the United States. Following the model of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 504 prohibits recipients of federal aid from discriminating against "otherwise qualified persons with disabilities." This stellar example of bridge movements resulted in the longest occupation of a federal building in the history of the United States in San Francisco, and it is a historic moment that deserves more recognition, especially as the United States celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ADA.
Brad Lomax, a Black Panther who was also a pivotal figure in the disability rights movement and helped lead the (ultimately successful) sit-in, was one of the many activists who worked to make disability rights a presence. and priority in broader civil rights. movement. Donald Galloway, who directed the services for the blind and the Black Caucus at the Berkeley Center for Independent Living, recalled: "Brad was our link to the Black Panthers." Lomax brought together the growing disability rights movement, which Galloway remembered as "predominantly white," and the black community in the Bay Area.

Sadly, this type of connection is too often lost or forgotten when the stories of both movements are told: Members within these movements are seldom aware that worlds and identities collided in the name of freedom and justice in ways who restructured history.

As we move into the fall with the upcoming elections, and while activism and protest play a huge role in our politics and society, we cannot ignore that legacy, nor leave anyone behind. In and within our communities, we must ensure that everyone we meet is counted in the census; You are registered to vote and plan to do so in the current political elections. We must also ensure that elected officials support policies that benefit people with disabilities, including increased funding for home and community-based services, resources to support increased mail-in voting with in-person options, along with voting. advance and funding to support students with disabilities as they work to access public education this fall.

Making sure no one is left behind is a position that should be at the forefront in these critical times; So many Americans face unprecedented challenges and, at the same time, are becoming increasingly aware of the inequalities and injustices that structure the realities of those who are not like them. As we observe the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, we are given the opportunity to help clarify that true equity means recognizing the relationship between civil rights and disability rights, and the importance of radically inclusive social justice.

George Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The ADA is a civil rights law that prevents discrimination against people with disabilities in public spaces. His footprint in American life is visible and enduring, and yet his work remains unfinished, especially for African Americans with disabilities. Many African Americans in the United States were born with a disability, visible or not, or were left with a disability as a result of trauma associated with racism, the fight against blackness, or the physical oppression of black bodies. The social stigma surrounding both disability and blackness often makes it difficult for black people to receive the critical support necessary to fully participate in economic, social and political economies.

At the same time, the ADA would never have seen the light of day without the work and support of Congressman Major Owens, a leading figure in the Black Caucus Media and Congress Committee and the House of Representatives. Owen's leadership was essential not only to guide the bill through Congress, but also to help potential allies see the disability movement as a key partner in the broader fight for civil rights.

Congressman John Lewis is another example of someone whose leadership exemplified solidarity between movements. He understood the formal and informal endorsement of the problems his presence provided, whether it be at Pride parades, immigration rallies or health care sit-ins. He understood that by introducing himself, he drew attention to problems that traditional civil rights organizations may not have initially seen as covered by the broad umbrella of their mission.

Major Rep. Owens, D-N.Y.

These complex stories are crucial at this time; Solidarity between cross movements is not a new concept, but the inability to recognize it as a priority has members in both movement spaces who elude each other's efforts like two ships passing at night.

A specific place where we miss each other is the topic of trauma. The increase in protests for racial justice and the suffering caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have jointly made the pain of being black in the United States a topic of greater general understanding. But building and maintaining inclusive movements requires understanding that trauma itself is also a disability.

Most people join civil rights movements as a result of trauma, be it physical, social or mental. And the work of building a movement in itself can bring more trauma.

All of this illuminates how a key part of the sustainability of any civil rights movement is, in fact, the inclusion of a disability lens. Failure to make this connection isolates African Americans with disabilities who do not have a safe place to share their truths without fear of stigma or resistance.

This is true at any time, but especially in the midst of a pandemic in which people feel the physical and psychosocial impacts of this moment of physical isolation, and also the need to be on the streets denouncing policies that are killing, deporting and imprisoning. to our communities.

In the era of the pandemic, the need for solidarity between movements is tremendous. Covid-19 continues to shape what disability looks like in this country, and specifically for black and brown communities. And although the ADA was written earlier than Covid, the civil rights protections in it cover those who contract the virus and are recovering, but retain lasting effects.

It's important for us to think about this as we see the intersection of racism and denial treatment ability, lack of access to evidence, debate about schooling this fall and services in the home and community, rather than congregating configurations. Addressing the long-term impact of the pandemic on black and disabled Americans must remain a priority; We must ensure that our people have access to the critical resources they need, when they need them and in the environment of their choice.

Movements must have their own capacity, which runs rampant. Now is the time to correct the mistakes that have left disabled people feeling excluded and invisible. None of us will make it to the top of the proverbial mountain believing that some of us must stay behind to get there; we are all or none of us, that is the only option. In these times, we are reminded that it will take all of us to save each other. It is in doing this important intersectional, and sometimes uncomfortable, work that healing and responsibility begin.

