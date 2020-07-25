The home of DHS chief Chad Wolf is a target of Shut Down DC for the & # 39; rally & # 39; leftist

A leftist group is targeting the home of acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf for a rally, making him the latest figure in the Trump administration to have protests outside his home due to politics.

The Shut Down DC group is planning to meet Sunday outside Wolf & # 39; s Alexandria, Virginia's home. According to a Facebook post, the group "will demand that federal agents be removed" from cities like Portland, which has been rocked by almost two months of protests and sometimes violent riots.

"The Trump Department of Homeland Security is invading our cities," the group said, reiterating a common saying regarding the administration's attempts to quell violence in America's cities. As of Saturday afternoon, 13 people were marked as attending the event, while 47 said they were interested.

An email about the protest was also sent to activists, according to the Washington Examiner. He accused federal agents of violently attacking "protesters and passers-by" and "kidnapping (pinging) people in unmarked trucks," allegations that DHS Customs and Border Protection has denied. In a press release, the group also suggested that Wolf "would use DHS to silence the political opposition" in the event of a contested result in the November presidential election.

This would not be the first time that a member of Trump's cabinet has been harassed outside their homes. During the 2018 immigration crisis, Wolf's predecessor, Kirstjen Nielsen, also encountered protesters outside his home in Alexandria. DHS, in particular, has become a lightning rod for criticism as it has implemented President Trump's anti-illegal immigration agenda.

As left-wing groups did then, Shut Down DC is calling for an abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). He also wants "every person detained by CBP to be released." That would presumably include people who committed federal crimes in Portland.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. However, CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan has insisted on the need for federal police to suppress violence in Portland and safeguard federal facilities there.

"By the time we remove our presence from that building, this country would see the court burn at the hands of these criminals," he told Fox News on Thursday.

The riots in Portland have resulted in multiple injuries to CBP officers, including three who could have been permanently blinded by laser attacks, the White House said.

Wolf also defended his agents and criticized what he described as "criminals" fueling chaos in Portland.

Multiple allegations have emerged alleging that CBP has been tough during the confrontation.

"The actions of the militarized federal officers are totally unconstitutional and will not go unanswered," the American Civil Liberties Union warned earlier this week.

Morgan has denied that his agents are a "secret police" and maintains that they follow normal law enforcement protocol when interacting with people in Portland. Morgan also maintained that his agents have not arrested people unless they have "reasonable suspicion" or "probable cause" to believe they have committed a federal crime.

Meanwhile, Oregon politicians have accused the administration of abusing its authority.

"The Trump administration is not only violating the constitutional rights of Portlanders residents," City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said in a press release, "but they are also trying to use Portland as a testing ground for fascism, and they plan to invade cities across the country. " , cities that are political objectives of the president ".

Both the Justice Department and DHS have announced internal investigations into CBP's behavior, but Morgan says he is "not concerned" with the result. "I have not seen any reports that indicate that CBP police professionals have done something wrong," he told Fox News.