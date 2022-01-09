The Honeymooners is a classic sitcom that was once the highest-rated show on TV. It aired from 1955 to 1956 having 39 episodes in total. The story has been created by Jackie Gleason. This blog post will explore some of the best episodes of this classic series!

What is the series about?

The Honeymooners follows the story of Ralph Kramden and his wife Alice, who live in New York City. Ralph is a bus driver for the New York City Transit Authority, and Alice is a homemaker. The show follows their everyday lives as they deal with various issues and problems.

What are some of the best episodes?

There are many great episodes of The Honeymooners, but here are some of our favorites:

“The $99,000 Answer” – This episode sees Ralph entering a radio contest in order to win money for himself and Alice. Unfortunately, Ralph flubs the first question, which asks for the composer of that song.

“A Woman’s Work Is Never Done” – Ralph and Alice hire a maid to lessen Alice’s housework burden. As Alice sternly tells Ralph, “Man works from sun to sun, but woman’s work is never done!”.

“The Man from Space” – Ralph wants to attend a costume party like Henry VIII, but is forced to improvise as he does not have sufficient money to rent the costume. Norton wins the contest when he arrives at the party at the last minute from work in his work gear.

🎄1955 Retro Christmas Episode:

— On 'The Honeymooners,' Ralph sells his bowling ball to get Alice a present after someone else gets her the same thing he did pic.twitter.com/rzTJ7jZKYr — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) December 22, 2018

How does this compare to other sitcoms?

Many people think that The Honeymooners was one of the first true sit-coms because it focuses on many different topics instead of just one main plot for each episode; some examples are romance, dating life, money problems, random hijinks with friends or family members (such as in “A Woman’s Work Is Never Done”).

ADVERTISEMENT

What were some key character elements?

Some things about various characters include: Ralph is usually depicted as loudmouthed and aggressive, Alice is usually calm and assertive, Norton is dim-witted but good-natured, and Trixie is a gold digger who often tries to take advantage of Ralph.

When was the series released?

The series was first released on 1 October 1955 on CBS. The last episode of the sitcom was aired on 22 September 1956.

The Honeymooners cast:

The sitcom stars Jackie Gleason as Ralph Kramden. Art Carney as Ed Norton, Audrey Meadows as Alice Kramden is seen beside Gleason. Other characters include:

Joyce Randolph … Trixie Norton

Jack Lescoulie … Self – Announcer

The June Taylor Dancers … Themselves

Critics review The Honeymooners sitcom

Critics have been positive towards the sitcom. In a review for The Honeymooners, TV Guide wrote: “The show was one of those rare instances in which everything worked right from the beginning.” In 2005, it finished #35 on TV Guide’s list of 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time. It has also received recognition from several notable television critics including Leonard Maltin and Alan Sepinwall who called it one of the best shows ever made. Despite its critical acclaim, the show never achieved high ratings during its original run. However, it has remained popular in syndication and was rebooted with a feature film in 2005. The movie was not well-received by critics but it did receive a nomination for Best Makeup at the Academy Awards.

What did the cast say about the series?

Jackie Gleason as Ralph Kramden said, “The Honeymooners is the only show that I ever did in my life where I had tears in my eyes when I finished taping.” Art Carney, who played Ed Norton, said “It was just a perfect marriage of writing and performing.”

Why should watch The Honeymooners?

The Honeymooners is a hilarious show that will make you laugh out loud. The characters are so well-written and the situations are so relatable, you’ll be hooked from the first episode. Plus, it’s a classic sitcom that has been around for over 50 years – how can you resist? If you’re looking for a funny and timeless sitcom to watch, The Honeymooners is definitely the show for you. Those who have watched this sitcom will know why it’s still so talked about. And in case if you don’t know about the series watch out on a holiday! You will love this classic series.