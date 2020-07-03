The Hong Kong protest leader flees as the government warns that calls for the & # 39; revolution & # 39; now they are illegal

Nathan Law, a former lawmaker and leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, said Thursday night that he had left Hong Kong, shortly after speaking to a panel of the United States Congress through a video link. Law said he knew talking to lawmakers in Washington about the law would target him, since it prohibits "collusion" with foreign powers.

"The options I have are clear: to remain silent from now on, or to continue participating in private diplomacy in order to warn the world of the threat of Chinese authoritarian expansion," he said. "I made the decision when I agreed to testify before the United States Congress."

The Hong Kong Autonomy Law would impose sanctions on companies and individuals that help China restrict Hong Kong's autonomy. It will now go to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his signature before it is enacted.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong's top official, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, rejected foreign critics of the law, saying it was a "crucial step to end the chaos and violence that has occurred in recent months" in the city.

"The national security law is the most important development to secure ties between China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region since delivery," he said, framing criticism of the law as "vicious attacks."

Glory to Hong Kong

Law ended his statement with the slogan "Glory to Hong Kong," a reference to a hymn to the protests, which is often heard sung at protests and marches, but could soon be considered illegal.

The hymn refers to the slogan "liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times". Plastered in graffiti, posters, t-shirts, and even political advertisements, it has been one of the most popular slogans of the protests that started last year. However, its future use could result in a charge of sedition under the new law, the government said Thursday.

"The motto & # 39; Free Hong Kong, the revolution of our times & # 39 ;, currently connotes & # 39; independence of Hong Kong & # 39; or separate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) from the People's Republic of China, altering the legal status of the HKSAR, or subverting state power, "said a spokesman, adding that the new law" prohibits secession, subversion of state power and other acts and activities that bring danger to national security. "

Of the 10 arrests under the law so far made during the protests on July 1, all were related to promoting Hong Kong's independence, with people caught for displaying flags, shouting slogans, or found pro-separatist materials on their bags.

Police said all but one of those arrested have now been rescued until July. They face charges of incitement or incitement of others for the commission of secession or subversion, which could carry a sentence of five years in prison.

Cooling effect

Much about how the new security law will be applied remains unclear, and this has left many people nervously monitoring their own behavior and avoiding actions that could step over the new invisible red lines.

Many shops and restaurants that had vocally supported the protest movement could be seen removing posters and slogans from their walls, fearing possible prosecution. People have also been scouring their social media and removing WhatsApp chats, and journalists have begun to face much more concern from sources about speaking in the registry about the law.

Speaking at a protest on July 1, a woman who declined to give her name said, "It will be difficult not to censor yourself when something like this happens."

"I feel like most people would be more cautious with what they say," he added.

One thing he said would change would be how Hong Kongers uses the Internet, adding that he planned to use a VPN and secure apps more frequently. Samuel Woodhams, a researcher at London-based internet research firm Top10VPN, said in an email that there had been a 321% increase in VPN demand on June 30 compared to the rest of the month's daily average .

Speaking to local media this week, Lento Yip Yuk-fai, president of the Hong Kong Association of Internet Service Providers, said the companies will now have no choice but to help the police if they make requests for national security.

"When fear comes, the first thing to withdraw is to talk," said Zhang Jieping, founder of Matters, an anti-censorship publishing platform, this week. "In the past few days, people have swallowed what they wanted to say with the thought of just how horrible the law could be. And after the law was made public, people generally thought it was actually worse than they could to have imagined. His wavering fear finally caught on. Any word he has swallowed can never be uttered. "

Tam Yiu-chung, the only Hong Kong member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, who drafted the security law, said that "social media should not be used to incite crime or fear or other forms of chaos and turbulence in society".

However, he added that fears about the law were exaggerated and that people would not find their lives too limited, suggesting that more "education" was needed about the new regulations.