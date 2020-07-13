The Hong Kong virologist who claims the coronavirus cover-up tells & # 39; Bill Hemmer Reports & # 39 ;: & # 39; We don't have much time & # 39;

A Hong Kong virologist who fled to the United States earlier this year told "Bill Hemmer Reports" in an exclusive interview on Monday that that life could have been saved if the Chinese government had not censored his work.

"This is a great pandemic that we have seen in the world," Li-Meng Yan told host Bill Hemmer. "It is more than anything we have ever known in human history. So the moment is very, very important. If we can stop it early, we can save lives."

EXCLUSIVE: CHINESE VIROLOGIST ACCUSES BEIJING OF CORONAVIRUS COVER-UP, HUECE HONG KONG

Yan exclusively told Fox News Digital last week that he believes the Chinese government knew a lot about the new coronavirus before publicly acknowledging the outbreak. She claimed that her supervisors, recognized as some of the best experts in the field, also ignored the research she was doing at the start of the pandemic and that she believes could have saved lives.

"I have to hide because I know how whistleblowers are treated, and as a whistleblower here I want to tell the truth about COVID-19 and the origin of the COVID SARS-2 virus," Yan told Fox News Digital.

FLASHBACK: INTEL WEST ESCAPE DOSSIER REVEALS HOW CHINA DECEIVED THE WORLD ABOUT CORONAVIRUSES

She told Hemmer that the Beijing government knew in December that more than 40 citizens had already been infected with the virus "person-to-person transmission [was already] occurring at the time."

An intelligence dossier compiled by Five Eyes' intelligence agendas that leaked to an Australian newspaper in May stated that Chinese authorities denied that the virus could spread among humans until January 20, "despite evidence of transmission. human in early December. " Until January 14, the World Health Organization had stated that "there was no clear evidence" of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yan told Hemmer that he has records of communications with other people in China, who seems to describe them as chatlogs, and stressed that he fears a lot for his life.

"I know how they treat whistleblowers," he said. "[They want] to keep people silent if they want to reveal the truth, not only about COVID-19, but also because of the other things that happen in China. For example, during the SARS [pandemic], Dr. Jiang Yanyong had revealed evidence [of a cover-up] in Beijing … and also in Shanghai [another doctor] the team reviewed the SARS-COVID-2 [coronavirus] sequence for the first time in the world and published it in February this year and then their laboratory was closed by the government.

"I am looking forward to telling everything I know, providing all the evidence to the United States government," added Yan. "And I want them to understand, and I also want Americans to understand how terrible this is. It is not what you have seen … This is something very different. We have to chase the real evidence and get the real evidence because this is a part key to stopping this pandemic. We don't have much time. "

Fox News & # 39; Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.