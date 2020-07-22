The hostage siege ends after the President of Ukraine recommends Joaquin's movie Phoenix & # 39; Earthlings & # 39;







A man armed with a rifle and grenades hijacked a bus with 13 people on board Tuesday morning, claiming that he had placed explosives in the vehicle and at another remote location, which could be detonated remotely, according to security officials.

The man, identified by authorities as Maksym Kryvosh, 44, and who used the nickname Maxim the Bad, posted a "anti-system" manifesto on social media, demanding that dozens of government officials admit to being "terrorists," among others. stuff.

In the first hours of the siege, Kryvosh allegedly opened fire and threw a grenade at the police, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. The Ukrainian National Police later said that their specialists had managed to defuse the grenade and that it did not explode.

Zelensky spoke directly to the kidnapper by phone, resulting in the release of three hostages, his press office said. Others were released after the Ukrainian president posted a short video on his official Facebook page that read: "Everyone watches the 2005 movie 'Earthlings'."