The construction sector develops day by day. This is an ever-changing market with numerous trends and tendencies to take into consideration. One of the main ones is constant digitization together with automation of all the construction processes. That is why informational technologies become an essential part of the building industry and the transformation of this business.

More and more contractors pay attention to the most hot-topic digital solutions. They can bring beneficial changes like the improved speed of task performance, better accuracy, and other advantages with the help of the implementation of relevant IT products. Many trusted building companies that are interested in scaling up their businesses use builders estimating software, bidding digital tools, and IT solutions for leveled-up management, monitoring, tracking, etc.

It is worth noting that this rapid switch from annual construction processes to automated and digitized ones is the top priority requirement of progressive and result-driven firms in this sector. If you are interested in a great performance in the niche, take a closer look at all the trends related to information technologies and smart digital & tech solutions.

Top 5 Construction Trends in the 21st Century

It is difficult to determine construction trends in a single year. Some top-priority tendencies stay popular for 2-3 and even more years. That is why it is possible to name the top 5 construction trends of this century (at least for the beginning of the 21st century). Besides software that is oriented on provision sped-up terms for some building stages, security digital solutions are also very popular.

Additionally, there is a range of tools based on smart IT algorithms for automated measurements, calculations, flights, transportation, etc. It means that more and more tasks will be performed human-free. Additionally, today’s inventors implement eco-friendly and ever-green solutions.

Among the top 5 construction trends in 2022 (and in the 21st century for today at all) are:

IoT with its technological innovations makes it possible to mix construction with other niches and industry sectors. For example, logistics and transportation of supplies will be more comfortable and cost-effective with IoT solutions that combine delivery routes, trackers, and other software with all the building processes.

BIM solutions provide high-level building information modeling that is required today by many contractors. This is a step forward to fast progress and other benefits like cost savings. BIM combines numerous models for construction at once starting with 3D modeling for the initial building stage and finishing with decommissioning and operation maintenance.

Digital twins are one more trend in construction and other industries. It is implemented for in-depth analytics. The simulation process takes place with the help of this digital duplicate. Both physical and e-world are combined together. With the help of digital twins, contractors can exclude the risks of maintenance malfunctions.

AI strategizing software is on-trend as well. Most algorithms are invented with the help of artificial intelligence that takes into account many factors at once. For example, smart AI solutions help contractors with decision-making. Machine learning can prevent force majeure situations concerning some human or natural factors. Both these aspects are critically important for construction in the planning stage (geodesy, landscaping, etc.).

Smart buildings become more and more popular among clients. Most customers are interested in ever-green building techniques together with eco-friendly materials for the construction of commercial and residential premises. Besides smart solutions for improved convenience indoors, these new-gen buildings are based on the conception of the customer service platform. It means that any real estate object can be easily managed via smartphone remotely. Additionally, the high-level infrastructure takes place for maximum comfort of residents.



It is worth noting that there are many other trends that are worth contractors’ attention. For example, many companies are interested in robotic solutions and any other robot-friendly technologies. This way contractors can reduce their human resources and labor costs. At the same time, all the on-site workers who are going to monitor automated processes will be free from heavy loads and extreme physical exercises.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is recommended to keep track of new trends regularly not to miss any fresh tendencies in the construction sector. Note that biometrics, geo-enabled technologies, and tech solutions for robotic automation for building processes are gaining momentum today.