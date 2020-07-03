The Houston doctor reports that "the ICU beds are almost to the maximum" due to the increase in cases of coronavirus

Houston emergency room physician Dr. Bill Fisher told "The Daily Briefing" on Friday that "ICU beds are nearly full" in the city as Texas is facing an increase in cases of coronavirus.

"I think there are still some left and that at the end of the day we will be completely full," Fisher told her daughter, Fox News correspondent Kristin Fisher.

Dr. Fisher said the increase in cases did not begin until restaurants began to open and the state appeared to be back to normal.

"We think we dodged a bullet," he said. "Maybe the bullet came with the virus anyway, and maybe we relaxed too soon. It's hard to be sure, but we certainly have adjusted again."

On Thursday, Texas officials announced they had recorded 7,382 coronavirus hospitalizations, a new record, as well as 7,915 new coronavirus cases, below Wednesday's record of 8,076 new cases.

Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the use of facial covers in all counties with 20 or more COVID-19 positive cases. The governor also banned gatherings of more than 10 people before the July 4 weekend, with certain exceptions.

In a statement, Abbott urged Texans to wear a face mask so they can "keep Texas open for business."

"We have the ability to keep business open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a salary, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect each other, and that means wearing a mask in public spaces. , "Said the Republican Governor. "Similarly, large gatherings clearly contribute to the increase in COVID-19 cases."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Fisher told Fox News that he was "very surprised" by the results of tests conducted the same day for people who did not show symptoms, but who wanted confirmation on whether they were infected or not.

"At least 20 percent of these people were positive," he said. "They are just as contagious as everyone else. They have no idea they have the virus."