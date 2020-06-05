The Houston police saw a comforting 5-year-old girl at George Floyd's protest who asked: & # 39; Will they shoot us? & # 39;

An unidentified Houston The police officer was recorded on tape comforting a young boy on Tuesday during a protest at the death of George Floyd.

Simeon Bartee, the father of the girl who filmed the video, posted the images on Twitter with a written message.

"During the Houston protest yesterday, one of the police officers noticed that my daughter was crying," she tweeted on Wednesday. "She asked him 'Are you going to shoot us?' He knelt down and hugged her and answered."

Bartee said her daughter Simone, 5, asked the officer if she and her family could protest and if the officers were going to shoot her.

"We are here to protect him," replied the officer. "We are not here to hurt you at all. OK? You can protest, you can have fun, you can do whatever you want. Just don't break anything."

When Bartee I speak With Houston affiliate ABC KTRK on the encounter, he thanked the officer for his kindness and for giving him an idea of ​​how good law enforcement can be.

"We have dealt with a lot of pain because of that and now it has taken a complete turn for me," he said. "I just want to say to the officer thank you for giving me a different perspective on what police officers are like, good police officers."

Bartee also said the officer told him he was a father, which surprised Simone, who then mentioned it to her father.

"She looked at me and said, 'I didn't know that the police officers had children,'" he added.