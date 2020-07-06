The Hubble Space Telescope detects the galaxy & # 39; feathered spiral & # 39; in deep space

Within days of seeing a "bat shadow", the Hubble Space Telescope found a "feathered spiral" galaxy in deep space.

The image, released by NASA and the European Space Agency, is from a galaxy known as NGC 2775. It is 67 million light-years away, in the constellation Cancer.

A light year, which measures distance in space, equals approximately 6 trillion miles.

"The spiral pattern shown by the galaxy in this image from the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope is striking due to its delicate and feathery nature," NASA wrote in a statement on its website.

"There is virtually no star formation in the central part of the galaxy, which is dominated by an unusually large and relatively empty galactic lump, where all the gas turned into stars a long time ago," NASA continued.

Hubble, which launched into low Earth orbit in April 1990, celebrated its 30th anniversary in space earlier this year.

Its eventual successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, described by NASA as the most powerful and complex space telescope ever built, is slated to launch on March 30, 2021. However, work on the telescope was halted due to the pandemic. of coronavirus.

