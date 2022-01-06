The Humans is an atmospheric psychological drama film that is written and directed by Stephen Karam and features a cast of actors including Beanie Feldstein, Richard Jenkins, and Jayne Houdyshell. The movie is based on his one-act play of the same name.

What is the movie about?

The film tells the story of two families whose lives become intertwined when they come together to celebrate Thanksgiving in their new home in upstate New York. As the family gathers for this annual holiday tradition, secrets are revealed which threaten to change everything about how they see one another. the official synopsis reads, “Erik Blake gathers three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls and eerie things go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare.”

Why you should watch The Humans?

The Humans has been critically acclaimed, with many reviewers praising the film’s atmospheric and psychological drama. The performances by the cast are also highly praised, with critic Matt Goldberg writing, “The Humans is a strong ensemble piece anchored by terrific work from its four leads.” If you’re looking for a well-done psychological thriller to watch this Thanksgiving, then The Humans is definitely a movie worth considering. The Humans is an atmospheric psychological drama film that can be viewed on Sundays. The critic response for The Humans has been largely positive, with many reviewers praising the film’s atmospheric and psychological drama. If you’re looking for a well-done psychological thriller to watch this Thanksgiving, then The Humans is definitely a movie worth considering.

When did the movie come out?

The movie had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2021. The movie was also released on Showtime.

Who are in the cast of The Humans?

Beanie Feldstein as Brigid Blake

Richard Jenkins as Erik Blake

Jayne Houdyshell as Deirdre Blake

Amy Schumer as Aimee Blake

Steven Yeun as Richard

June Squibb as Momo

What is the cast saying about The Humans?

The writer and director Stephen Karam said, “I wrote The Humans with family in mind. My own, and everyone else’s.” Jayne Houdyshell said, “It’s about a family that’s falling apart and coming back together. It’s about the secrets we keep from each other and the things we’re most afraid of.” Amy Schumer said, “This is a play I would have killed to be in on Broadway. To get to do it now with this cast is pretty amazing.” Beanie Feldstein said, “The Humans feels very real and relevant…I think anyone who has ever been in a family will relate to it.” Richard Jenkins said, “This is one of the best plays I’ve ever read. The characters are so rich and complex. There are no good guys or bad guys – just people trying to do their best.” Steven Yeun as Richard said, “The Humans is about family and how we all have our own individual experiences that make us who we are, but at the end of the day, we all come back together as a unit.” It’s a beautifully written play with complex characters that I’m excited to bring to life.” The movie received applause after its screening.

Critic response to The Humans

the movie has been overwhelmingly positive, with many critics stating that the film is relevant and relatable. The cast – which includes Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and Richard Jenkins – has also received high praise for their performances. Audiences at the Sundance Film Festival gave the movie a standing ovation after its screening. If you’re looking for an atmospheric psychological drama to watch this winter, look no further than The Humans. Rotten Tomatoes gave a rating of 93% based on 107 reviews that are positive, with an average rating of 7.4/10. Metacritic weighted average score of 77 out of 100 based on 32 critics, indicating “generally favorable reviews”. If that’s not enough to get you excited for the dramatic movie The Humans, then I don’t know what is. This Thanksgiving, be sure to check out this atmospheric and psychological thriller! It’s sure to give you plenty to talk about around the dinner table.