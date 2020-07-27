The humpback whale surprises the fisherman after jumping from the water several meters from the boat

It would probably take more than normal fishing tackle to roll up this animal.

A fisherman captured a stunning image when he filmed a humpback whale breaking just a few meters from his boat. Apparently, at least two other whales were seen in the area at approximately the same time.

Chris Clarke was fishing off the Lyme Regis coast in England when the encounter occurred, the South West News Service (SWNS) reported. He was reportedly out on Friday, July 24, but did not see the whale until Sunday night.

"We had been awake all night working and we saw them go by," he told SWNS. “It certainly woke us up a bit. Two of them were very far away, but one swam next to us and jumped out of the water. "

Fortunately, the moment was captured by the camera.

Clarke continued: “I have seen many dolphins and seals, but I have never seen a whale before. I never thought I was desperate to see a whale, but I'm so glad I did. "

However, some encounters in the water can be a little more terrifying.

Brothers Lee and Adam Ferguson went fishing for snappers in Western Australia earlier this month, when they encountered a giant great white shark that had swam up to their 17-foot fishing boat.

However, the Fergusons did not seem particularly concerned: Lee stated that the pair "did not feel in immediate danger" as the shark circled. Instead, one of them took out a GoPro and started filming. The camera, which was allegedly connected to a short pole, was dipped into the water to get a close-up view of the shark.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.