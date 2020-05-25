The Hunger Games Confirm the True Meaning of the Mockingjay

The prequel novel to The Hunger Games has explained the true symbolism behind the mockingjay, the symbol of Katniss's rebellion against President Snow.

Suzanne Collins Officer The Hunger Games prequel novel, A ballad of songbirds and snakes, has revealed the real reason why Mockingjay was such a powerful symbol of resistance. Katniss Everdeen unintentionally earned the wrath of the Capitol when she wore a pin representing a mockingjay, and became the symbol of the rebellion against President Snow.

According to previous books and movies, the mockingjays were an involuntary mutilation created by the Capitol during its war with the districts. The Capitol genetically engineered a breed of birds called jabberjays, intended to be a mechanism for biological espionage. During the day, the jabberjays spread through the forests, & # 39; recording & # 39; all the environmental chatter they heard, hopefully including the rebel secrets. Then they would call them at night, and the tapes would give the Capitol an idea of ​​the rebellion's plans. Unfortunately, the Capitol had not considered the mating of the jabberjays with the female mockingbirds, creating an entirely new species: the mockingjay. For the Capitol, mockingjays symbolized a world beyond their control, a challenge to their authority.

Collins prequel novel, A ballad of songbirds and snakesIt adds additional context to the Capitol's hatred of mockingjays. The birds had settled in District 12, and were drawn to any large gathering of people, where they enjoyed listening to the sounds. At that time, the most frequent events were state-sanctioned executions, and mockingjays used to collect the last words of a victim. This led to a dark but ultimately ironic saying; "It doesn't end until the mockingjay sings."





President Snow had a particular hatred for the nightingale, which he had encountered as a teenager when working as a peacemaker. He would always associate the creatures with Lucy Gray, a District 12 singer he loved; mockingjays enjoyed singing and frequently repeated their songs. Lucy Gray became aware of Snow's character, and abandoned him, disappearing, possibly even dying in a winter storm. Meanwhile, for the Capitol, the last straw was when the peacekeepers executed a traitor, and for hours the mockingjays echoed his last word, "Mother!"For the Capitol, this turned the mockingjays into a repeated insult to their authority, a reminder of the humanity of a traitor.

This new context makes mockingjury particularly ironic. There can be no doubt that Snow took Katniss's mockingjay pin as a personal insult, prompting him to exact revenge on her. In the end, Katniss, called Mockingjay, became the leader of the rebellion and her pin became her symbol. It is reasonable to suppose that, while awaiting his execution after the victory of the rebellion, President Snow recalled the old adage; "It doesn't end until the mockingjay sings."

