The husband of the rector of Charleston College was killed in an attempted robbery; 2 teenagers arrested

Two teens were arrested in the shooting death of the husband of a rector of the University of South Carolina, Charleston police confirmed Friday.

Tom DiLorenzo, 63, was fatally shot during an armed robbery attempt while walking through downtown Charleston with his wife, Charleston College superintendent Suzanne Austin, early Friday morning, reported WCIV-TV from Charleston.

DiLorenzo had recently retired as rector of the University of North Dakota, the Grand Forks Herald reported. The couple recently moved to South Carolina after Austin accepted their new job, the newspaper reported.

The 15 and 16-year-olds approached the couple, just after 6 a.m., demanding money, with one of the suspects armed with a gun, police said.

That teenager has also been charged with possessing a deadly weapon during the commission of a deadly crime.

DiLorenzo was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Austin was not injured.

The suspects, who initially fled the scene, were being held in juvenile detention, the WCIV reported. Their names will not be revealed because they are minors.

"Our prayers go out to the victim's family during this terrible time," Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement. "We also want to thank the community for the support they have given our investigators in this case."

The investigation is ongoing.