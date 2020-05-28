The importance and meaning of Jones The Cat explained

Alien Jones (1979) is arguably the most famous cat in horror, but what is the real meaning behind the Nostromo mouse mouse crew?

The classic 1976 sci-fi horror movie Alien he follows the Nostromo's crew, and their cat, Jones, when they are awakened from their cryogenic sleep by a strange signal that takes them to a mysterious planet and a dangerous creature. While the focus of Alien is in the xenomorph stalking crew members, fans have become obsessed with Jones the cat, developing multiple theories about his greatest role and possible importance in the movie franchise.

When most people think of survivors of the original xenomorphic attack on the Nostromo, Sigourney Weaver's character Ellen Ripley is the one who usually comes to mind first. Still, Jones, the ginger cat who wanders the Nostromo to take care of any vermin that may have come aboard the ship, also gets a bit of recognition and plays an interesting role in the movie.

Fans of the original movie think there has to be more to the fact that Ripley Scott and Dan O’Bannon chose to let Jones not only survive the first movie, but James Cameron let him survive in the sequel. In fact, there are all kinds of theories about what Jonesy stands for and who he really is, with options ranging from Jones as a Flerken of the Marvel universe to him as an on-screen representation of Ridley Scott himself. Some people even suggest that Jonesy was helping the xenomorph the entire time.

Importance and meaning of Jonesy explained

While Ridley Scott himself has yet to assess Jones's importance as a character in Alien, fans of the Alien series have a variety of theories about who Jonesy really is and why he's really a member aboard the Nostromo. The first major fan theory is that Jones is actually an analog of Ridley Scott in the movie. Jones is the only character in the movie who can move freely around the ship, and therefore through the plot. He remains rampant by the ship; Human characters spend much of the movie unlocking and re-closing doors and barriers, but Jones can seemingly transcend the actual set of the movie and its physical limitations.

Also, almost every scene in Alien It allows the idea that Jones is present even if it is not explicitly displayed on the screen. Not only does it take many of the characters to the next scene or plot point, but it also creates moments of tension, helping to shape the audience's reaction to what is happening, just as the director would. Therefore, Jones could represent Ridley Scott.

The next important theory for Jonesy fans is that he is the xenomorph's best friend and has been trying to help him kill the crew. This theory is supported by the presence of Jones in almost all the scenes where the xenomorph appears. He apparently leads Lambert to his death when she goes after him, and sees her murdered. He also appears to scare the crew in a variety of other scenes, such as when he is repeatedly mistaken for the creature in his scanners.

Perhaps the wildest fan theory is a cross between the Alien and Marvel Cinematic Universe, claiming that Jonesy is actually a Flerken. Flerkens are creatures that resemble cats, but instead have pocket dimensions in the mouth. Flerkens were most famously introduced in Captain marvel with a cat named goose. Given that Disney owns Fox Studios and Marvel, many fans wonder how those two groups could be integrated; With Jones and Goose being orange male cats, there is an obvious connection.

Regardless of Jones's importance as a character, there is no doubt that he has become one of the most beloved cats in horror movies. Jonesy is so loved that he even has his own book. Rory Lucey presents the full story of Alien from Jones's perspective in Jonesy: Nine lives in the Nostromo. Despite the theories, Jones is most likely just a companion cat for the crew. Probably included because H.R. Giger was a well-known cat lover; the cast and crew of Alien I wanted to pay tribute to him. The most obvious explanation for why he survives with Ripley is to help give a dark film a slight optimism. It's also possible that the director just doesn't want to kill a cat.

