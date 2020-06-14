The Indian holy man who offered & # 39; COVIDOS exorcisms & # 39; becomes infected and dies

An Indian holy man who offered "FULL exorcisms" by kissing people's hands died of the contagion, after infecting at least 20 others, according to reports.

Aslam Baba told his followers in Ratlam that his "kiss cure" would make all his ailments, including the deadly new coronavirus, disappear, according to The Print.

Baba, a common term for a wise old man, tested positive for the error on June 3 and died the next day, according to the report.

Authorities evaluated at least 40 people who had been in contact with him, The Times of India said.

"Twenty of them, including seven from their family, have tested positive," Ruchika Chouhan of the health department told the newspaper, stressing that other tests were still awaiting results.

Authorities found at least 29 other holy men offering similar cures, forcing all of them to be quarantined, the newspaper said.