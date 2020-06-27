The Indian state that got its correct Covid-19 answer (opinion)





While known for beautiful backwaters and Ayurvedic centers, Kerala is making headlines today due to its success with Covid-19. Despite Kerala confirming its first coronavirus case on January 30, the state, with a population of around 35 million, has 3,726 active cases as of Friday, with 22 deaths, about one death for every 1.5 million people, as reported by the Indian government.

Kerala, which is a communist state, has invested in strong public health and education systems. It also has the highest literacy rate (over 92%) of any Indian state and, as of 2016, the highest life expectancy rate of approximately 75 years old. All of these factors contribute to creating a population that understands the deadly nature of this virus, and one that has great confidence in its leaders.

A key authority in the effort to combat the coronavirus has been Kerala's Minister of Health, KK Shailaja, also known as Shailaja Teacher or the "coronavirus killer". She joins a list of women leaders around the world who have earned respect for their willingness to listen and act early and aggressively.

While Shailaja is praised for her effective health approach in this time of crisis, her claim to fame actually came before the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018 a deadly virus called Nipah was discovered in Kerala. Her symptoms include headache, confusion, and drowsiness. It can quickly progress to serious disease of the nervous system and even lead to death.