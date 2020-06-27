The Indian state that got its correct Covid-19 answer (opinion)

While known for beautiful backwaters and Ayurvedic centers, Kerala is making headlines today due to its success with Covid-19. Despite Kerala confirming its first coronavirus case on January 30, the state, with a population of around 35 million, has 3,726 active cases as of Friday, with 22 deaths, about one death for every 1.5 million people, as reported by the Indian government.
Kerala, which is a communist state, has invested in strong public health and education systems. It also has the highest literacy rate (over 92%) of any Indian state and, as of 2016, the highest life expectancy rate of approximately 75 years old. All of these factors contribute to creating a population that understands the deadly nature of this virus, and one that has great confidence in its leaders.
A key authority in the effort to combat the coronavirus has been Kerala's Minister of Health, KK Shailaja, also known as Shailaja Teacher or the "coronavirus killer". She joins a list of women leaders around the world who have earned respect for their willingness to listen and act early and aggressively.
While Shailaja is praised for her effective health approach in this time of crisis, her claim to fame actually came before the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018 a deadly virus called Nipah was discovered in Kerala. Her symptoms include headache, confusion, and drowsiness. It can quickly progress to serious disease of the nervous system and even lead to death.
Shailaja was aggressive in her approach. He stayed in the area where the virus was killing people, mobilized a health care team, and tracked and isolated people exposed to the virus. Although 17 people died, Kerala quickly contained the virus and prevented its spread throughout the state.
This experience prepared her to lead Kerala through the current pandemic. Long before Kerala had her first Covid case and just three days after reading about the new virus in China, Shailaja began taking action, establishing a control room and instructing 14 other health districts in Kerala to do the same. . The Minister of Health's experience with the Nipah virus apparently gave him the confidence to be aggressive against the pandemic.
When the first case came from Wuhan, China, in late January, she followed WHO's testing, tracing, isolation and support protocol. Authorities verified the temperatures of incoming Chinese travelers and those with fever were isolated at the hospital, while other passengers who may have been exposed were allowed to quarantine at home, which contained further spread of the virus. Two hospitals in each district were reserved to treat Covid-19 patients and separate entrances and exits were assigned.
Kerala is unique when it comes to this highly effective contact tracking public health strategy due to its grassroots leverages. At one point there were more than 150,000 people under strict quarantine.
In addition to employing aggressive testing, contact tracking, and extended quarantine, the state provided a safety net for some of its neediest residents, offering shelter and meals to thousands, including around 150,000 migrant workers who were fed during the quarantine period.
With Kerala coming out of the running of the bulls and people returning from other countries and states in India, cases have been on the rise. While it remains to be seen if Kerala can contain the virus, Shailaja said she had planned a second wave once the travel restrictions were lifted. Officials stick to the strategy: test and track people at transportation hubs like the airport and railway stations, with additional checkpoints on major roads. For now, the state continues to celebrate low Covid-19 death rates.
Kerala's coronavirus strategy should serve as a model for both India and the rest of the world. India could be beaten if this virus gets out of control. With more than a billion people living in confined spaces and a healthcare system that is not equipped for a surge, India should look to Kerala, which has cracked down on this invisible enemy that is spreading across the globe.