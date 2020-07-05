The Indians & # 39; Terry Francona open to the name change: & # 39; I think it's time to move on.

The Cleveland Indians are among professional sports teams caught in the controversy over the use of Native American symbols and culture.

With intense scrutiny over the name of the Washington Redskins, the Indians announced Friday that they would review the name of their own team. Manager Terry Francona on Sunday supported the decision.

THE CLEVELAND INDIGENOUS PEOPLE OF MLB SAY THEY ARE OPEN TO THE POSSIBLE CHANGE OF NAME

"I was thinking about that and I was thinking about that before I published that statement," Francona told reporters in a video conference, as reported by the Akron Beacon-Journal. "I know that in the past when I've been asked about that, whether it's our name or Chief Wahoo, I think he would generally respond and say I know that we never try to be disrespectful, and he still feels that way. But, I don't think that be a good enough answer today.

"I think it is time to move forward and not just say: it is a very difficult subject. It is also a delicate one. … I think I lead the American League in mistakes made in life, of which I am not necessarily proud. Even at my age , you don't want to be too old to learn or realize that, maybe I have ignored some things, and been ashamed of it, and trying to be better. I was glad that we are going to [Chris Indonetti, president of baseball operations for the Indians, myself and General Manager Mike Chernoff], we've been talking about this for years for ourselves. It didn't have to be a meeting. I'm glad we're open to listening, because I think probably the most important thing right now is to be willing to [listen], not necessarily just talk. "

The Indians removed Chief Wahoo's logo from their own merchandise in 2016. The club has insisted that it had no intention of belittling Native Americans with its name and logo.

REDSKINS NAME CHANGE CONTROVERSY DRAWS FANS RESPONSES

The Indians said Friday that they were open to change.

"We have had ongoing organizational discussions on these issues," the team said in a statement. "The recent social unrest in our community and in our country has only underlined the need for us to continue to improve as an organization on issues of social justice."

Earlier, Indian owner Paul Dolan said he and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred preferred to keep the Indians' name, Cleveland.com reported.

“While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning, and acting in the way that can best unite and inspire our city and everyone. those who support our team, "said the club.

