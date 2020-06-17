The inequality was huge before the coronavirus. The stock market is making it worse

Research shows that equity ownership is highly concentrated among the wealthy, with the richest 10% of US households. USA That it owns 84% ​​of all shares in 2016, the most recent year for which the Federal Reserve has released data.

"A rising stock market, especially at a time of high unemployment and stagnant earnings, will disproportionately benefit the wealthiest households," said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University.

Still, Americans most affected by the pandemic are unlikely to directly benefit from the recent pullback. That disconnect could fuel social discontent as socioeconomic and racial divisions become even more pronounced.

How populations feed inequality

In 2019, the richest 1% owned 45% of the world's wealth, according to a report by Credit Suisse. Stock ownership was an important factor.

After the dot-com crash in the early 2000s, middle-class families pulled out of the stock market, according to Edward Wolff, a professor at New York University who focuses on wealth disparity and analyzed data from the 2016 Fed. In the face of continued financial pressure, many never returned, while the wealthy held back their stocks.

"The median household income hasn't really moved in 20 years," Wolff said. "There is a lot of financial stress in the middle class, so they haven't really expanded their stocks."

In the United States, disparity also develops along demographic lines, according to a 2017 report by the Federal Reserve. More than 60% of white families own stocks, either directly or through a retirement account, compared to about 30% of black and Hispanic families.

Stocks are not the only way to increase wealth. But higher-income households tend to save more, giving them more opportunities to invest. These households can take advantage of their returns on assets as stocks to continue to grow their portfolios, according to the Fed. This creates a "feedback effect" that helps the wealthy continue to expand their holdings.

Households with a net worth over $ 500,000 now have nearly 16 times more stocks and mutual funds than homes worth between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000, according to an analysis by the Securities and Financial Markets Industry Association in October. . These homes on the upper end of the spectrum have nearly 80 times the stock and investment funds of homes worth between $ 25,000 and $ 50,000.

Stock market gains have boosted the cycle. While Middle class incomes have remained stagnant, share values ​​have skyrocketed, helped by easy money from central banks such as the Federal Reserve and excess shareholder rewards. The S&P 500 has increased 172% since 2002, while the Nasdaq has soared more than 400%.

One reason: Between 2008 and March 2020, companies have spent almost $ 7.1 billion on share buybacks that have increased share prices, according to Birinyi Associates. Many companies spent a large corporate tax cut by the Trump administration in 2017 to buy back their own shares.

Proponents argue that buybacks and dividends go to regular workers, as shareholders can reinvest higher profits in the real economy, while critics think the money should go to longer-term investments in the workforce, such as higher wages and retraining. the employees.

The coronavirus effect

After falling in March, stocks have risen at a record pace as central banks pledged trillions of dollars in an unprecedented intervention to shore up markets and the economy. That helped those who are more likely to own stocks.

Between March 18 and last Thursday, America's multi-billion dollar wealth increased by $ 637 billion, an increase of more than 21%, according to a report by the Institute for Political Studies, a progressive group of experts.

Meanwhile, the economic outlook seems bleak. Tens of millions of workers worldwide remain unemployed during the worst recession since the Great Depression, and the most vulnerable communities, including women and African-Americans and Hispanics, have been worst affected.

"The least able to bear the recession have been the hardest hit," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. "If not contained and reversed, the recession could further widen gaps in economic well-being, as the long expansion had made some progress in closing."

Many people who have lost their jobs since March are unlikely to have participated in the dramatic S&P 500 rally. Overall, only 55% of Americans own stocks, according to the most recent Gallup poll.

"Households that are being hit hardest during this recession, particularly those with low-paid and low-skilled workers, tend to have small or nonexistent savings reserves, which means they receive little benefit from resurgent stock prices," he said. Prasad.

In addition, some companies have chosen to keep their dividends while laying off workers. BP ( BP ) For example, it is giving investors its payment for the first quarter, but announced last week that it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end of this year.

There are indications that the stock recovery in recent weeks was fueled by retail investors, while many institutional investors were cautious, according to JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The rise in commission-free stock trading has encouraged more family investors to enter the market, which Kinahan said could help ease inequality over time.

But Wolff believes that the current crisis probably only magnified the ownership dynamics that already exist. Households immersed in their savings are unlikely to have decided to buy stocks rather than pay their bills.

"The proportion of the total shares of the wealthy has probably increased in recent months," Wolff said.

Anger grows

As concern about worsening inequality grows, attention is shifting to the Federal Reserve and other central banks. Their actions have contributed to the rise in asset prices. Does that mean they are to blame or should they be part of the solution?

"Could we have the intellectual honesty to admit that the system as it exists today works to give ultra-wealthy people more money?" Rabobank strategist Michael Every demanded in a recent note to customers.

Powell, when pressured about the central bank's role in fueling inequality, said he does not believe the central bank has any other choice.

"It really is about getting the job market back and getting it in shape," he told reporters last Wednesday. "If we had to stop because we would never do this, but the idea that … we would stop because we think asset prices are too high … what would happen to those people?"

The European Central Bank said in a 2019 report that its bond purchase program reduced income inequality in the euro area, as it helped lower the unemployment rate of the poorest households. According to the central bank, wealth inequality fell to a "negligible" measure as house prices increased.

Economists agree that the Federal Reserve is in a difficult position; Without taking action, the recession could turn into a depression.

"Unfortunately, monetary policy has its limits and the growing inequality could be the price the Fed has to pay as it tries to support economic activity," said Prasad.

However, the consequence is that the inequality accumulated by the stock market in the last two decades will not improve through this crisis. It is only expected to get worse, which could contribute to the widespread anger and discontent that have helped fuel the Black Lives Matter protests.

"While there is nothing wrong with traders and investors benefiting from timely and smart speculative activity, the growing disconnect between the economy and the stock markets is going to cause further social tensions," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at the audit firm. RSM.