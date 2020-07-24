The injured hiker was recorded while stranded in Joshua Tree National Park for 40 hours.

"I started trying to at least change position so I could turn my back," he told the affiliate. "And when I did, it was incredible pain."
Ringo, who had shared his location with his son before leaving last Thursday, knew there would be no service in the mountains.
"That's something I always do," he said.
He brought two liters of water with him, but that was no match for the desert heat.
Temperatures at the nearest weather station that weekend peaked in the 1990s.
In the video, Ringo asks for help and says, "It is the first time in my life that I have not experienced saliva."
From the rocky ground where he fell, he could see some juniper bushes above him and wondered if they were edible.
"Somehow I went to this place, ate some juniper berries, (and) saw what I thought might be flowers, but they were all dry, so I wasn't going to eat them," he said. "And then it appeared on this flat plateau."
He told KESQ that his family started looking for him on Friday. It wasn't until Saturday morning that he finally heard the search-and-rescue helicopter above him.
"I never got to a place where I thought 'I'm not going to do this'," he said. "I just had confidence and faith."
Joshua Tree's Search and Rescue team took him to the Desert Regional Medical Center, where he underwent leg surgery and is expected to recover.
"I am so grateful," he said. "Because if they had never found me, it would have been devastating for my family."