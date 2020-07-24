The injured hiker was recorded while stranded in Joshua Tree National Park for 40 hours.







Robert Ringo was walking near Quail Mountain when he fell and broke his leg, CNN affiliate KESQ reported. Calling for help, Ringo began recording his near-death experience.

"I started trying to at least change position so I could turn my back," he told the affiliate. "And when I did, it was incredible pain."

Ringo, who had shared his location with his son before leaving last Thursday, knew there would be no service in the mountains.

"That's something I always do," he said.