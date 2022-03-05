Children having supernatural power and abilities is a common phenomenon in movies but the upcoming ‘The Innocents’ has something to show. However, as the trailer released by IFC Midnight hints, discovering you have powers may be dangerous when there are no adults to supervise you – and even if there are adults around, things could still get messy.

What is IFC’s The Innocents all about?

‘ The Innocents’follows four kids who get friends during the summer vacations. Out of the presence of the grown-ups, they discover they’ve hidden powers. While exploring their newfound abilities in the near woods and playgrounds, their innocent play takes a dark turn and bizarre things begin to come down.

What does The Innocents trailer suggest?

The trailer for The Innocents suggests a kind of calm environment that blends the excitement of childhood discoveries with a permeating sense of alarm, in which awful things can befall at any moment. And, judging by the footage, they do. While some of the kiddies discover their potentially threatening capabilities, some grown-ups end up swallowed up by what their kids can do and are incapable to stop them, which leads to horrible aftereffects.

The Innocents deals with some serious questions

On the added obscure and philosophical side, the story also seems to get into dark turns as it questions the ingrained personality of kiddies. Could they be wicked if given the power to do so, or is the conception of good and bad tutored by grown-ups? According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Innocents provides some “ horrible” answers to those questions.

Eskil Vogt talks about his film

Eskil Vogt, the director of The Innocents, is a Norwegian filmmaker. In 2021, the film was also praised at Fantastic Fest, which rewarded the director with the Best Direction honor for The Innocents. To THR, Vogt stated that the idea came to him as a result of his newborn kid.

Eskil Vogt says, “ I had the idea for this film when I was strolling with my son, who was around 6 at the time, and I thought OK if a dragon came down next to us now, I would go crazy because dragons don’t live, they’re not part of any conception of the world I believe in. But he’d go,‘Oh cool, a dragon.’Because he expects the universe to keep expanding. (.) What I find captivating with kiddies is that they can undergo really extreme things and be spooked to death, and then they’re like, ‘Oh I’ve to go home for dinner.’”

Who is in the cast of The Innocents?

The movie stars Rakel Lenora Fløttum as Ida, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad as Anna, Sam Ashraf as Ben, Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim as Aisha, Ellen Dorrit Petersen as Ida og Annas mor, Morten Svartveit as Ida og Annas far, Kadra Yusuf as Aishas mor, Lisa Tønne as Bens mor, and Irina Eidsvold Tøien as Lege among numerous others.

From Eskil Vogt, the Academy Award nominated writer of THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD, comes a supernatural tale of innocence lost. See #TheInnocents in theaters and on demand May 13! pic.twitter.com/faZFmj0opR — IFC Midnight (@IFCMidnight) March 1, 2022

Why you should watch The Innocents?

The Innocents is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good psychological thriller. The film will keep you guessing until the very end and will leave you feeling both disturbed and captivated. The acting is superb, the cinematography is beautiful, and the story is simply unforgettable.

When are The Innocents coming?

The movie was originally premiered in 2021 but the movie is coming back again to theatres on demand. It will be hitting the screens on May 13. So do not forget to catch up with the release. You will enjoy watching the movie until the end.