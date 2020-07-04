The Instagram star flaunted a lavish lifestyle, but was actually conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars, US prosecutors say.





Ramon Olorunwa Abbas appeared in federal court in Chicago on Friday. He is accused of conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through cybercrime schemes.

According to a federal affidavit, one of the alleged victims was a client of a New York-based law firm that lost nearly a million dollars in 2019.

Abbas was arrested last month by law enforcement officials in the United Arab Emirates, and the FBI transferred him to the United States this week.

Prosecutors allege that Abbas is one of the leaders of a global network that uses hackers, commercial email compromise schemes (BECs), and money laundering capers to steal hundreds of millions of dollars.