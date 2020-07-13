The intense heat wave persists for tens of millions, bad weather is possible throughout the central US.

High temperatures over the weekend will persist to start the week as the threat of severe weather unfolds Monday in the central part of the country.

Record heat and dangerous humidity as part of an intense heat wave will persist across a wide area of ​​the U.S., from Southern California to parts of the southern plains and the Gulf Coast.

Extreme heat warnings are released for several states in the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), more than 19 million Americans are under excessive heat warnings across the Southwest and in parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw a temperature of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 115 degrees set in 2009, the NWS Phoenix office said.

Some 25.5 million Americans are under heat warning in areas like the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex and Houston.

Many in the central United States and the southern plains will also deal with dangerous heat and humidity rates, especially through Tuesday.

Along with the heat, there is a critical fire hazard with dry conditions and gusty winds for parts of the Great Basin.

Red flag warnings also extend from Nevada to Utah and western Colorado.

The prolonged heat adds to the existing drought conditions in the west.

Threat of severe weather across the central U.S.

Strong to severe storms will unfold Monday along a cold front that is winding down in the northern and central plains.

Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible along with heavy rains and flash floods in some isolated outbreaks.

The storms will run from Monday afternoon to night across the region.

A slow moving front will also bring the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the mid-Atlantic to the Carolinas and back through the Gulf coast.