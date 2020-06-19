The international nuclear watchdog pressures Iran to cooperate, & # 39; immediately comply & # 39; with safeguards

The United Nations' international nuclear watchdog announced on Friday that it has "serious concerns" regarding Iran's failure to meet contractual safeguard obligations.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a resolution on Friday, calling on Iran to allow international inspectors to visit the sites of two nuclear facilities and to provide full cooperation in accordance with IAEA agreements.

"Iran has so far shown no intention of restricting the ongoing expansion of its nuclear program and for months has refused to provide the necessary responses and access for the IAEA to carry out its critical verification work," said the secretary of state. Mike Pompeo in a statement Friday. .

The resolution marks the first time that France, Germany and the United Kingdom have expressed their support alongside the United States after President Trump withdrew from the Iranian Nuclear Agreement in 2018.

The IAEA, under its new director general, Rafael Grossi, also said that Iran needs to clearly and fully address questions about "possible undeclared nuclear material and activities related to nuclear energy."

The resolution presented by France, Germany and the United Kingdom passed 25-2, with seven abstentions. China and Russia were the only two countries to vote against the resolution calling for Iran's cooperation.

Iran rejected the resolution and said it will fully participate in the inspections and safeguard the obligations through the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Agreement.

"Iran strongly deplores the E3 movement (France, Germany and the United Kingdom) to follow a path that has nothing to do with technical facts on the ground, but is the result of a biased, non-professional and political agenda" . Iranian Ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi said on Friday, according to the Tehran Times.

China, an ally of Iran, submitted a five-page letter to the IAEA in support of the Islamic Republic, noting that the repercussions of the new resolution could destroy "the entire world non-proliferation regime," according to a Bloomberg report.

China accused the United States of "intimidating" Iran, and suggested that China's strained relationship with Western countries is contributing to increasingly strained relations with Iran.

Iran has allowed 33 inspections of its nuclear facilities, but denied access to two facilities, according to the director general.

"This is the first time in history that an IAEA member state has denied access it is required to provide under its Additional Protocol agreement with the Agency," IAEA Ambassador Jackie Wolcott said in a statement Friday. .

"Nothing less than the full implementation of Iran's safeguards obligations is acceptable," added Wolcott.

Pompeo reiterated that Iran is legally obligated to grant access to the IAEA and address each and every question related to its nuclear program.

"If Iran does not cooperate, the international community must be prepared to take further action," Pompeo said on Friday.