The Internet is Going Crazy for New Netflix Docuseries

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Richnot to be confused with Fox's new drama series about creating a Christian television network Filthy rich, is a documentary on the life, death, and afterlife of Jeffrey Epstein that premiered on Netflix earlier this week. Considering the hot topic, it was expected that the show would provoke some strong emotions from the viewers and provoke strong emotions.

Given the powerful impression that Epstein, whose alleged suicide by being hanged while in custody for sex crimes in late 2019 remains controversial, has caused in our culture, it might be interesting to see what people on Twitter say about this. difficult: to watch series. And below, you can find a sample of the reactions.

Everyone should watch the Jeffrey Epstein series on Netflix! #JeffreyEpstein #Filthy rich – Marcos Tellez (@ dangerorogordo69) May 28, 2020

Looking at Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich and the man, this man was a psychopath. 😡 – Denny ⚪ (@itsmwaura) May 28, 2020

Woah: good Netflix job with Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. – Mary Thurlow (@marythurlow) May 28, 2020

two productions that I have seen this week and I can't stop thinking: 1917 and Jeffrey Epstein: very rich -: (@jrianabones) May 28, 2020

This documentary about

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is really good!

More or less like Surviving R Kelly, but a little worse all the young girls he went through – Jessica ✨ (@JazzEJess_) May 28, 2020

Netflix's "Jeffrey Epstein: FILTHY Rich" is heartbreaking but ESSENTIAL VISION – Television – https://t.co/mT0UDabmEg

https://t.co/acoaFIZPeA – Aimee 11:58 pm (@AimeeHiHo) May 28, 2020

So this morning I watched episode 1 of Filthy Rich instead of my normal "Reading a Book" routine and haven't been 💯 since. I mean. I want to shower now and keep looking. The people here are HONESTLY crazy on the membrane. #clapsHANDS Calvin (@CalvinTheko) May 28, 2020

Filthy Rich's first 5 minutes are 🤯 – Euphonik ™ ♛ (@euphonik) May 28, 2020

I highly recommend the series on Jeffery Epstein called Filthy Rich that just landed on @Netflix_CA but you probably want to leave time at the end for a good shower. Many people would have wanted to silence him. #Bad people doing #EvilThings – Wayne Carter (@NotWayneCarter) May 28, 2020

Bruh, this documentary Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich on Netflix is ​​crazy 😥 – Jose angel (@ _benz12) May 28, 2020

"Jeffrey Epstein; Filthy Rich" on Netflix is ​​an AMAZING documentary! https://t.co/joJKtc03GL – Annie van leur (@annievanleur) May 28, 2020

Filthy rich It is the last story that comes out of the #MeToo era. Along with movies like Kitty Green The assistent – a fictional story constructed from the non-fictional experiences of several dozen young women working in the film industry, as well as Jay Roach's Bomb, reflects and raises awareness about sexual misconduct in the workplace.

While Epstein may have been detained by law, many of his close friends and associates who have been charged with similar crimes continue to evade justice. Because the fallen financier was a prominent figure in American high society, viewers are sure to find many familiar faces on Filthy rich, including Donald Trump. Although the President of the United States has denied over and over again that he was friends with Epstein, the docuseries show that they spend a lot of time together.

In the past, some people were concerned that the culture surrounding #MeToo, and how it had changed people's thoughts on sexual assault, only contributed to the increasing division of society by fanning the flames. of hatred. However, as the reactions towards Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy rich They clearly show that the most prominent emotion that stories like these evoke is sympathy for the victims, and it is a sympathy that aims to heal rather than hurt.