The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – powered by Apple’s A14 chipset

Everyone seems to be curious to know what they would be expecting from Apple’s iPhones that are on the way. Apple’s fall event is quickly approaching but Apple hasn’t confirmed the launch date yet! We are pretty sure the online-only keynote will take place in the second week of September. As usual, leaks and rumours have already revealed almost everything regarding this iPhone 12 series. We do not know a lot about the new iPhones, especially about the ones from the Pro range. Here is what you should expect from Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max!

Two flagship models: iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple’s next-generation Pro models will be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both the models will be flagship devices with the best features available on the premium phones this year. They will even cost you a lot. Both these phones will have a nicer stainless steel frame, better cameras and an improved battery life. In case you are a mobile photography enthusiast, you should definitely be looking at the iPhone 12 Pro devices. Apple’s Pro phones are designed for people who want to have everything best in their devices.

120Hz ProMotion refresh rate

The iPhone 12 Pro is 6.1 inches – similar to that of the iPhone 11 – while an iPhone 12 Pro Max (the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display). It is expected to be 6.7 inches, making it the largest screen we’ve seen on an Apple smartphone till today. Both would be featuring OLED displays as well as the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. A higher refresh rate display will serve to be a big deal. The refresh rate usually refers to how many times the screen can update in one second. The existing iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro basically comes with a 60Hz screen. Undoubtedly, it is pretty good for the average user. The benefit of a higher refresh rate screen is available in gaming or video content. You may even scroll through Twitter or Facebook and you will fetch a higher refresh rate screen.

The Pro models feature a triple-lens camera setup. The camera sensors are also set to be larger this year. According to the reports, you get a wide-angle lens that will support sensor-shift image stabilization. Apple’s upcoming premium phones feature a LiDAR scanner, which was introduced in the 2020 iPad Pro. A LiDAR scanner detects objects surrounding us, and thus, supports augmented reality (AR) applications. The game would change if Apple brings a LiDAR scanner to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

No price change

If the rumors are true, Apple’s unannounced Pro models will cost the same as their predecessors. The iPhone 12 Pro will have a price at $999. However, the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced starting $1099. Both models are said to start with 256GB instead of 64GB storage.

5G support guaranteed

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will support 5G connectivity. Apple hasn’t launched an iPhone with 5G connectivity. Interestingly, Apple’s upcoming Pro models will support dual-band 5G, and will include mmWave and sub-6GHz network connectivity.