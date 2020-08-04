The islanders fill the time with bubbles with the ping pong tournament & # 39; Boys of the Isle & # 39;

The NHL bubble sounds like a competitive athlete's paradise.

After Saturday's 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Islanders decided to compete simultaneously in two tournaments at once.

During his downtime at the hotel, Captain Anders Lee brought the team together to participate in a ping pong championship. The winners will be crowned "Boys of the Isle" champions.

"We will notify you when everything is crowned and things like that. It was a fun thing to do in the afternoon," Lee said during the media availability with journalists on Monday since the bubble in Toronto. "Everyone is involved, it's a good trick, and we're just trying to have fun with it." We are enjoying our time with each other, spending a lot of time with each other, obviously wanting to play the games. It's fun to be in a group and be competitive again. "

On Sunday, the islanders' Twitter account released a video of Lee showing support It occurred to the team, including the rosters and the list of rules for the competition.

While players may be having fun off the ice to maintain positive momentum, head coach Barry Trotz is not as involved. He said the boys are doing this alone and they really have fun with it.

"For me personally, it's like a giant man's cave," said Trotz. “We eat, we spend time together as a group. The boys are doing their thing. They have pingpong, exercise rooms, and even simulated golf. "

Although players may be focused on their double contests, Trotz is trying to figure out which defense will take Johnny Boychuk's place for Game 2 on Tuesday, which starts at noon.

"I am comfortable with the 10 defenders at the moment," said Trotz. "I will tell you this, it will be (Andy) Greene or (Noah) Dobson, or they will both be on the ice (Tuesday), and we will make a decision there."