The islanders prepare to embrace the & # 39; routine & # 39; bubble

Life will be put on hold once the puck hits the ice in Toronto.

Emotions surge among the islanders as they prepare to leave their families behind and travel to start life in the NHL bubble.

"It is going to be a mental routine," defender Scott Mayfield said after criticizing on Friday and with another practice scheduled for Saturday. "The playoffs are always a physical routine, I think this will add a mental routine in terms of being away from family, not being able to go home, sleeping in a hotel bed and all those different things that are beyond our control .

"I think that is going to be a bit difficult for certain guys, certain teams." It's going to be a team that can mentally focus on playing hockey and playing their best. "

As the islanders continue to adjust to the circumstances, they are planning teaming activities while complying with the rules of social distancing.

"We have some ideas floating around," said Captain Anders Lee during a Zoom call with reporters. "We'll have a common room with a lot of things prepared, hopefully, with a pool table and all of those things. We were looking for a kind of 'Family Feud' night, to stream our competitive juices and stop thinking about things, and try to enjoy our time at the hotel as much as we can. "

The islanders will travel to Toronto on Sunday and settle inside the bubble before facing the Rangers in an exhibition game on Wednesday. The first game of the play-in round against the Panthers is August 1.

During a shortened series of five games, the pressure will fall on the islanders. Although coach Barry Trotz said he hopes the players will reach Toronto to a high level, he emphasized how quickly he could change the way on his trip to the Stanley Cup.

"You have two games here, you're already in do-or-die," said Trotz, who led the Capitals to the title in 2018.

As for the islanders' new parents, Matt Martin and Lee, they will leave their newborns behind as Mayfield abandons his summer wedding plans.

"We were actually supposed to get married [on Saturday]," Mayfield said, referring to his fiance Emily Bayless. "That was a small change in plans for having a wedding versus flying to Toronto. So it's a little bit different, but exciting. "

Mayfield said her wedding date is scheduled for August of next year.