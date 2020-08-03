The Israeli company executive said the holocaust "was not as bad as people said": lawsuit

An Israeli-owned company executive joked with Jewish employees about the Holocaust and said the concentration camps were "not a big problem," a new lawsuit alleges.

The Ad Group Executive Vice President of Construction, William "Bill" Harvey, allegedly made the disgusting comments in front of Alison Greene and another executive on October 9, 2017, first saying that "his friend's wife is a" fake Jew " , because none of his family members died in the Holocaust, "according to a lawsuit that Greene filed in Manhattan's supreme court on Monday.

The 47-year-old Upper West Side woman told Harvey that her comments were offensive and reminded her that she is Jewish. But that did not stop Harvey from adding that the concentration camps were not "a big problem" and that "the Holocaust was not as bad as people said it was," the court document charges.

Harvey continued the offensive line of comment for about half an hour, including laughing "at Ms. Greene's obvious anguish," according to the court's plea.

The Ad is a subsidiary of the Israeli companies of the Tshuva Group, according to their website. Harvey is not Jewish, according to Greene's attorney.

The next day, he reported it to the company's attorney, who told him not to repeat it to anyone else because if Harvey were fired "that would be bad for Ms. Greene's career prospects in El Ad," and recommended that Greene will confront Harvey again. the court documents allege.

Harvey "refused to apologize" and tried to justify his comments, then began a retaliatory campaign against her by removing her from a project, according to court documents.

And for the next two years, "he continued to strip Ms. Greene of responsibilities … and belittle and belittle her colleagues and clients," the court documents state.

On January 11, 2018, Greene attempted to leave a meeting after Harvey told him to shut up and he cursed, "Where the hell do you think you're going? … sit down again," the court filing alleges.

Harvey and two other male employees also made a series of sexist comments joking in September 2018 during Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh about his alleged sexual assault, "well, I'm not running for anything. , I have done so much worse ", alleges the demand.

Greene, who was fired in January on the pretext that the company had fallen into financial difficulties, is alleging retaliation and suing for unspecified damages.

"No company should tolerate anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial in New York City in 2020, let alone a company with Israeli roots from El Ad," said Greene's attorney Zoe Salzman of Emery Celli Brinkerhoff Abady. Ward and Maazel LLP.

The Ad did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Harvey did not immediately respond to a message he left with the company.