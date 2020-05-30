The Israeli shrine displays the oldest known evidence of burning marijuana in ritual ceremonies





A new study found that a limestone altar in Biblical-era Israel contains the first known instance of burning cannabis for a ritual. The oldest known instance of burning cannabis for rituals found in Israel Scientists recently discovered what is possibly the oldest known evidence of humans burning marijuana in a ritual ceremony, found on a limestone altar in Israel dating back to the Age Biblical / Iron Age. According to the team that found it, the ancient altar was found along with a second one where incense was burned. He was at the entrance to a room where religious rites were performed from time to time, presumably within the Biblical kingdom of Judah. Furthermore, previous analyzes made from documented historical events and the pottery found within the fortress itself indicate that the ancient sanctuary was probably used sometime between 760 BC. C. and 715 a. However, the discovery was not entirely new, since excavations carried out in the 1960s already discovered the sanctuary. But back then, the sanctuary was discovered amid the ruins of two fortress cities built on top of each other. The ancient fortresses reportedly date from the 9th century BC. C. until the beginning of the 6th century BC. C. In addition, the researchers also examined the upper surfaces of the altars in the 1960s, although it was not conclusive. However, a team led by archaeologist Eran Arie from the Israel Museum in Jerusalem and bioarchaeologist Dvory Namdar from the Israel Agricultural Research Organization – Volcani Center in Bet-Dagan used modern laboratory techniques to analyze the chemical components of the waste left on the altars.

From there, the team concluded that cannabis mixed with animal manure burned on one of the altars, and the mind-altering gases of the plant were likely inhaled by ritual specialists. The sample reportedly contained enough psychoactive compound from the plant to lift people.

While experts are aware that people used incense during rituals before, they did not expect to find cannabis in rituals. "But cannabis is completely new to understanding incense burning in this region, and in Judah in particular," said Arie. Also, it is still unclear how Middle Easterners learned about the plant and its properties. A new study shows that cannabis makes exercise more fun. kumarfotographer / Pixabay.



