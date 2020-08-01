The jeep that went through the BLM protest was lost on the way to the airport: passenger

The driver and passenger of a Jeep Wrangler who confronted a Black Lives Matter protest group in Colorado last week and was shot, said they had been lost and were trying to reach a local airport before the They will accidentally get caught in close combat.

The high-speed vehicle caused one woman to hit the road and others jump on a stretch of highway in Aurora, Colorado, on July 25, according to KDVR, a local Fox News affiliate in Denver.

The scene became even more chaotic after the crowd began throwing stones and shells at the Jeep, which crashed into another vehicle. A man opened fire, authorities said.

The driver was not targeting Black Lives Matter protesters, says passenger Gregory Goodenough.

Goodenough was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to San Jose, California, when GPS directed them to a highway that had been closed to accommodate the protest, he said.

"We found out that there were Black Lives Matter protesters on all sides of the street trying to stop traffic," Goodenough said in a two-minute video posted on YouTube. ‘Then we avoid pedestrians on the roads and continue onto the highway. There were no police barricades to stop us. ”

Investigators are still investigating how the Jeep got onto the highway when the driveways were closed.

Protesters surrounded the Jeep, throwing "projectiles", using bats "to damage the vehicle" and opening fire seven times, Goodenough said. Authorities said two people were injured.