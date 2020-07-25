The Jets trade the safety of disgruntled stars Jamal Adams at Seahawks

Jamal Adams's wish was finally fulfilled: he leaves New York in a dazzling trade.

The Jets dealt the disgruntled star's safety to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a talented player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated due to a contract dispute.

The Jets received a large amount of money in the deal on Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a first round of 2021, a first round of 2022, a third round of 2021 and Bradley. McDougald Security – Physical exams pending.

Both teams confirmed the details of the trade, and the Seahawks welcomed Adams to the team in a Twitter post.

"Let's get it !!!" Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted.

The deal ended several controversial months for Adams and the Jets, a situation that seemed increasingly divorced when the twice Pro Bowl team criticized the property earlier in the week and then shot coach Adam Gase and the general manager. Joe Douglas. an interview with the Daily News published on Friday.

"For NY and especially for Jets fans, I love them and will always love them." Adams wrote in a Twitter post. “You all will have a special place in my heart forever. When I got to the league, you hugged me and watched me grow! We went through all of this together. Thanks for the Luv and support these 3 years. #Prez Out. "

The 24-year-old former LSU star was selected sixth overall by the Jets in 2017. He quickly established himself as a fan favorite and one of the best players in his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All – Professional team last year.

But Adams' relationship with the franchise began to change last October.

Security was enraged when general manager Joe Douglas received phone calls from teams asking about Adams' availability on the exchange deadline. Douglas made it clear that the cost to Adams would be exorbitant, a sign that the Jets had no interest in treating him. But Adams felt that the team should not have listened to offers from other teams.

Adams went a week without speaking with Douglas or coach Adam Gase before smoothing things over after speaking with CEO and President Christopher Johnson.

Adams was looking for an extension of the Jets, which did not move as they were in control of his contract until 2021 and could also have put the franchise tag on him in 2022. Douglas and Johnson said they hoped to make Adams a Jet for life. But Adams wanted his contractual situation resolved this year.

When it seemed that would not happen, Adams made it clear that he wanted to go out. He asked the team for an exchange last month, and listed several teams that he would prefer to be treated, including Seattle. Adams then used social media to criticize the team and culminated things with the Daily News interview in which he said he did not feel that Gase was "the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land" and said that Douglas was not being honest with him or his agents.

A day later, Adams left town, after Douglas received an offer that he could not refuse.

Seattle general manager John Schneider has not been afraid to give up first-round picks for star players in the past. They did so in the exchange that brought Percy Harvin to Seattle in 2013. Schneider did it again in 2015 when he brought tight end Jimmy Graham to Seattle. In both cases, the Seahawks thought the proven player was worth more than a late first-round pick would have been.

But Seattle has never given up on a player so much.

Seattle's pass defense was a weakness a season ago, but the problems were a combination of problems in the high school and a lousy passing career that was among the worst in the league even with Jadeveon Clowney in the mix. Seattle was 27th in the league in pass defense.

The secondary improved after Detroit's midseason acquisition of Quandre Diggs, and the combination of Diggs and Adams in secondary has a significant advantage for the Seahawks.

It is the second major addition to Seattle high school this offseason after trading for Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar in early spring. But there are important questions about Dunbar's possible availability for the upcoming season after his arrest on armed robbery charges and his pending legal case in Florida.

Since 2017, the Seahawks have spent three draft picks on safety. Marquise Blair was a second-round pick in 2019, but she played sparingly as a rookie. Lano Hill and Tedric Thompson were drafted in 2017, but through a combination of injury and poor play they rarely looked like future starters for the Seahawks.

McDougald was a valuable piece of Seattle high school after his arrival in free agency prior to the 2017 season. His versatility proved vital in his ability to play both safety positions. Before becoming a full-time starter, McDougald sometimes replaced strong chancellor Kam and free hitter Earl Thomas.

McDougald started 30 of 31 regular-season games played in the past two seasons, and finished with at least 70 tackles in each of his three seasons with the Seahawks. He also had five interceptions in the past two seasons.