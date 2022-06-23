You think you have seen it all. You have not seen it all. You cannot see it all. No one can see everything and this is where the Joker comes in. If you cannot figure him out then there is no way that you can beat him. Although he has been around for a long time, you still cannot figure him out. He is the villain that beats all other villains because he is the villain who, when he shoots you in the face with a gun and throws you off of a building, does so by making it all look like an accident. It was no accident that Batman finally did it—he had to destroy his archenemy to save Gotham City one last time and protect his sanity.

Introduction to the Joker

The Joker is a film in which Batman faces off against his archnemesis, the Joker. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, who also directed Inception and Interstellar. The film stars Christian Bale as Batman and Jared Leto as the Joker. The story will follow a similar structure to other films involving the two characters: Gotham City is threatened with destruction at the hands of criminals led by the Joker, so Batman must fight to protect it from an end much worse than what its citizens are used to witnessing.

On this day, Batman 1989 hit theaters https://t.co/TvxPOKlHZn https://t.co/o4k5NETDSx — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) June 23, 2022

It received generally positive reviews from critics who praised Bale’s performance and Leto’s immersion into the role. However, reactions to the film were polarized by a scene in which Batman saves a young boy in peril. The scene caused controversy, with some viewing it as insensitive towards victims of child abuse, while others applauded it as an effective character development moment for Batman.

Names of the characters in the Joker

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck

Robert De Niro as Murray Franklin

Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond

Frances Conroy as Penny Fleck

Brett Cullenas Thom as Wayne

Shea Whigham as Detective Burke

Bill Camp as Detective Garrity

Glenn Fleshler as Randall

Leigh Gill as Gary

Josh Pais as Hoyt Vaughn

Rocco Luna as GiGi Dumond

Marc Maron as Gene Ufland

Sondra James as Dr. Sally

Murphy Guyer as Barry O’Donnell

Douglas Hodge as Alfred Pennyworth

Dante Pereira-Olson as Bruce Wayne

Carrie Louise Petrello as Martha Wayne

Sharon Washington as Social Worker

The storyline of the Joker

In the film, a low-level criminal (Arthur Fleck) is a struggling clown who comes to believe that society has doomed him to live a life of pure misery. To get “ahead” in his occupation, he breaks into STAR Labs to confront Batman – but ends up getting blown out of the building by one of Batman’s bombs and lands in Gotham Hospital. His first attempt to fix their crimes comes at the hospital where he “saves” a girl from being rushed into surgery (all she needs is some type of heart surgery, no big deal) and then causes her to give birth to a baby with green skin and talking spines. The hospital staff can contain the situation before anything worse happens, but the girl is aware that something happened and tells her boyfriend what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Gaga is reportedly in early talks to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming ‘Joker films

Today, it was revealed that a sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker is in the works, and according to sources from Variety, “Gaga has emerged as a leading front-runner for the female lead.” The upcoming movie is said by insiders to follow “the quest for redemption by Batman’s nemesis as he attempts to cure his insanity.” This means that this new installment of Joker will be a more serious affair than its predecessor which starred Joaquin Phoenix. This time around, they’re looking at possibly casting Gaga.

So, what do you think about the Joker?