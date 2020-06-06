The JPM repair chief falls into the bush. Kisco Chase Branch

Jamie Dimon's first public sighting since he underwent heart surgery three months ago has resulted in a photo of him kneeling at a local Chase branch, raising questions about whether he was "kneeling" in solidarity with the justice protests. racialized generalized.

JPMorgan Chase CEO, 63, underwent emergency cardiac surgery on March 5, before the coronavirus crisis intensified, and has since been out of office due to Empire shutdown orders State.

According to a JPMorgan spokesperson, the photo took place at his local Chase branch in Mt. Kisco, New York, and is the result of Dimon's first interaction with his staff since his emergency acute aortic dissection.

Sources say Dimon arrived at the branch on Friday while wearing a face mask and ended up chatting with 10 employees there. He answered questions on topics ranging from how he feels after surgery to how small business clients in the area are doing, and congratulated Monte. Kisco remains open throughout the pandemic.

At some point during the makeshift powwow, the man sometimes called "the United States banker" fell to his knees along with five other masked staff members. Five more employees stood behind them in front of the bank's massive vault, while another employee took the photo.

Chase declined to comment on whether Dimon's kneeling was a sign of support for the protests that have engulfed the United States following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Images of the arrest show an officer kneeling on the neck of an unarmed Floyd for more than eight minutes.

Earlier this week, Dimon released a statement in support of the protests.

"Let's be clear: we are observing, listening and we want each of you to know that we are committed to fighting racism and discrimination wherever and how it exists," he wrote to the staff as part of his memorandum.

Dimon, who has been working from home since early April, returns to an economy crushed by widespread blockages. But it seemed to predict a rapid return to normality last week during a virtual financial conference held by Deutsche Bank.

"You could see a fairly rapid recovery," Dimon said at the time, citing government stimulus and reopening the consumer economy as a powerful combination.