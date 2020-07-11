The judge postpones the execution of the prisoner who would become the first federal prisoner executed in 17 years







In a Friday filing, just three days before Lee's Monday execution date, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson of the Southern District of Indiana sided with the family of Lee's victims, who had asked for a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee's death was expected to usher in a new era for the death penalty in the United States, and three others convicted of murdering children were slated to be killed in the coming weeks. The court order is a blow to the Trump administration, which announced last July that it would reinstate the federal death penalty after a span of nearly two decades. Attorney General William Barr first announced that the death penalty was revived last year: President Donald Trump addressed the issue and called for "recovering the death penalty," and set execution dates for Lee and others. four men.

Lee, a former white supremacist who killed a family of three, had originally been scheduled to be executed in December, but his case was delayed after courts blocked the execution of the death sentence.

Earlene Peterson, whose daughter, granddaughter, and son-in-law were tortured, killed, and thrown into a lake by Lee and an accomplice, has opposed Lee's execution and told CNN last year that he did not want it done on his behalf.

Peterson, 81, and other family members filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking the Indianapolis court to delay the execution because they are medically vulnerable to the virus and arguing that traveling to Indiana to witness the execution would put them "at serious risk life threatening complications of COVID-19 ". In a statement Friday after the ruling, an attorney for Peterson and the other family members said, "They are grateful to the court for this ruling, which will allow them to exercise their right to attend future execution while protecting themselves against the ravages of COVID-19 ". "The family is hopeful that the federal government will support them by not appealing today's ruling, a reversal of which would again put them in the unsustainable position of choosing to attend execution at great risk to their health and safety, or give up on this event. I wanted to be present for a long time, "said attorney Baker Kurrus. "We hope that the government will finally act to alleviate, rather than increase, the burdens of Mrs. Peterson and her family who have already been through an indescribable tragedy." Lee's scheduled execution was long anticipated as the federal government once again began to fulfill the fate of death row inmates after a series of court decisions in recent months. In December, the Supreme Court confirmed a lower court that blocked the execution of the death sentence last year. But an appeals court decided in April that the executions could move forward, and Barr set new dates for Lee and three other men in June. Since then, the men's attorneys have made several last-minute efforts to delay executions, including the lawsuit filed this week by the family of Lee's victims. The other three federal inmates ordered to be executed in the days and weeks that follow are Wesley Ira Purkey for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl; Dustin Lee Honken, for shooting and killing five people, including two girls; and Keith Dwayne Nelson for kidnapping, raping, and strangling a 10-year-old girl to death. Only three federal prisoners have been executed in the United States since the federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988 after a 16-year moratorium. Louis Jones, a Gulf War veteran, was the last federal prisoner executed in March 2003 for the abduction and murder of 19-year-old Army Pvt. Tracie McBride.

