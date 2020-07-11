The judge postpones the execution of the prisoner who would become the first federal prisoner executed in 17 years

In a Friday filing, just three days before Lee's Monday execution date, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson of the Southern District of Indiana sided with the family of Lee's victims, who had asked for a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Peterson, 81, and other family members filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking the Indianapolis court to delay the execution because they are medically vulnerable to the virus and arguing that traveling to Indiana to witness the execution would put them "at serious risk life threatening complications of COVID-19 ".
In a statement Friday after the ruling, an attorney for Peterson and the other family members said, "They are grateful to the court for this ruling, which will allow them to exercise their right to attend future execution while protecting themselves against the ravages of COVID-19 ".
"The family is hopeful that the federal government will support them by not appealing today's ruling, a reversal of which would again put them in the unsustainable position of choosing to attend execution at great risk to their health and safety, or give up on this event. I wanted to be present for a long time, "said attorney Baker Kurrus. "We hope that the government will finally act to alleviate, rather than increase, the burdens of Mrs. Peterson and her family who have already been through an indescribable tragedy."
Lee's scheduled execution was long anticipated as the federal government once again began to fulfill the fate of death row inmates after a series of court decisions in recent months.
The other three federal inmates ordered to be executed in the days and weeks that follow are Wesley Ira Purkey for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl; Dustin Lee Honken, for shooting and killing five people, including two girls; and Keith Dwayne Nelson for kidnapping, raping, and strangling a 10-year-old girl to death.
Only three federal prisoners have been executed in the United States since the federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988 after a 16-year moratorium. Louis Jones, a Gulf War veteran, was the last federal prisoner executed in March 2003 for the abduction and murder of 19-year-old Army Pvt. Tracie McBride.
CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.