The Justice Department will not oppose Roger Stone's request to delay the start of the prison sentence, he says.

The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it will not oppose a request by former aide to President Trump, Roger Stone, to delay the start of his next prison sentence, citing the department's coronavirus policies.

Stone, 67, cited possible health risks in prison, calling it "DEEP STATE DEATH JUDGMENT" as the reason for requesting the delay. Earlier this week, he filed the motion to delay the date of his report to a federal correctional center from June 30 to September 3.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is currently the policy of the United States Department of Justice … not to oppose the defendant's request to extend a voluntary surrender date for up to 60 days, unless the defendant files a immediate risk of public safety or flight. " Prosecutors from the United States Attorney's Office for Washington DC wrote in Thursday's filing.

"For that reason, and for that reason alone, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia does not oppose defendant Roger J. Stone's request to extend his voluntary surrender date by up to 60 days."

Stone was sentenced in February to more than three years in prison after his November conviction on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and false statements to Congress in connection with the Russia investigation.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson seemed reluctant to accept Stone's request for delay. He reportedly ordered the US Attorney's Office for Washington, DC to submit his own filing weighing why he did not oppose Stone's motion to extend the due date and also to provide details on the Recent coronavirus tests at the Jesup Federal Correctional Institution, Georgia based on the blockade where Stone is expected to serve, according to Politico.

In a series of Instagram posts, Stone also claimed that reporting to the prison on June 30 would amount to a "death sentence" for coronavirus.

"Despite the fact that the BOP (Bueau of Prisons) continues to release violent criminals to the population, Roger Stone was ordered to report to a correctional facility on June 30, representing a substantial risk of COVID-19 infection," wrote. "This is nothing less than a DEEP JUDGMENT OF STATE DEATH."

The decision also comes after Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, who resigned from the Justice Department over the case, was expected to testify Wednesday that Stone's sentence was handled in an "unusual and unprecedented way."

"What I saw was that the Justice Department exerted significant pressure on prosecutors in the case to conceal the correct calculation of the Sentencing Guidelines to which Roger Stone was subject, and to dilute and in some cases distort the events that occurred in his trial and the criminal conduct that led to his conviction, "Zelinsky was expected to say.

"I was also told that the United States Acting Prosecutor was treating Stone with such unprecedented favorable treatment because he was" afraid of the President, "" he was expected to say, noting that it was "deeply disturbing."

The Bureau of Prisons has seen that 6,343 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, and 89 died from the virus, early Friday. According to reports, 20 Jesup prisoners were negative and 10 are still pending, Politico reported.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.