Prosecutors cited Roger Stone's sentence as reason to further publicize Mueller's report.

Large sections of Mueller's report had been drafted when it was published in April 2019 because Stone's criminal case was ongoing and a judge had issued a gag order on him to avoid spoiling his jury.

Stone sections of the Mueller report are believed to be some of the most important documents of Trump's campaign actions in 2016, and would further the efforts and interests of campaign advisers and even Trump himself to gain access to information. damaging about Hillary Clinton and the Democrats that the Russians had stolen.

At Stone's trial, a witness testified that he had heard Stone speak to then-candidate Donald Trump about stolen documents WikiLeaks was planning to release.