The Justice League of Zack Snyder still does not exist , will cost much more than expected

It turns out that WarnerMedia is willing to pay #ReleaseTheSnyderCut even more than we previously thought. Last week it was confirmed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO Max sometime next year. It will cost millions to make the director’s vision come true. Now, as WarnerMedia President Bob Greenblatt revealed, that number is going to overshadow $ 30 million.

When the official launch of Snyder Cut was officially unveiled, it was reported that the effort would cost between $ 20 and $ 30 million. Recently Bob Greenblatt appeared on the Burn media Podcast to discuss the upcoming release of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service coming this week. Naturally, the subject of League of Justice it came up and Greenblatt shed some light on the project, specifically the cost. This is what he had to say about it.

“It’s not as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to get it out. It doesn’t exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including … new visual effects shots, it’s a radical rethink of that movie and It is complicated and very expensive … I will only say that I wish it were only 30 million and stop there. It is a huge and very complex task. “

There are a couple of things worth looking at here. First of all, the fact that the studio is spending more than $ 30 million is revealing. The Justice League, as it stands, is said to have cost $ 300 million, given the extensive rewrites and re-recordings that Joss Whedon supervised before the theatrical release. Since the film grossed a relatively disappointing $ 657 million at the worldwide box office, the studio lost money. Any additional investment will make them even more red, and that’s quite an investment.

The other point here is that Greenblatt says Zack Snyder “doesn’t exist.” It is something that has been strongly emphasized and hinted at by those who worked on League of Justice, but it is worth repeating. The mythical cut Zack Snyder selected for the executives was an assembly cut. It was not, by definition, a finished movie. It was never going to be as simple as Warner Bros. giving Snyder the green light to release his version. Extensive work needs to be done before the cut we’ve heard so much about can be considered releasable.

Zack Snyder and his team are currently working hard to complete the extensive visual effects work necessary to prepare for the cut. The cast has also been contacted to do any additional voice-over work that may be necessary. However, it is reported that no further tinkering will be done, despite Snyder’s desire to take some additional photography. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. For more information on Bob Greenblatt, feel free to watch the latest episode of Recode media Vox podcast.