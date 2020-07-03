The Kansas teacher had 210 photos, 31 videos of the same 4th grade girl, authorities say.

A case of a former teacher who allegedly harassed a girl has Kansas authorities and community members calling for changes to state laws.

James Loganbill, 58, a former teacher at Meadow Lane Elementary School in Olathe, is due to appear in court on August 18 on charges of reckless bullying, FOX 4 of Kansas City, Missouri reported.

Investigators say they found 210 photos and 31 videos of the same young woman on Loganbill's phone and Apple's iPad, with all the images taken at the school, FOX 4 reported.

Additionally, Loganbill allegedly searched online for the girl's name 39 times, according to the report.

Some of the girl's fourth-grade classmates spoke when they saw him photograph the girl, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told the station.

Several photos show the girl bent over and a video shows her raising one leg to her head while wearing black stockings, court documents say.

Loganbill's attorney Carl Cornwell told FOX 4 last month that he believed his client was innocent of the charges against him.

The girl said Loganbill never touched her but was afraid of her, Howe told FOX 4. She added that a stalking charge, carrying a maximum sentence of one year in jail, did not seem adequate to address the allegations.

"If you're taking multiple photos of children inside, wearing clothing for that individual's sexual desires, we don't have the laws under the child protection statutes to cover that kind of behavior," Howe said.

He added that adults should do a better job helping children identify inappropriate behaviors.

"We need to be more consistent in educating our children about what is appropriate behavior and what is not," Howe said. "When we empower these children, they are often the ones to report this behavior to a trusted adult."

Loganbill was arrested and charged on June 12 after resigning in March, when he initially faced the allegations. Authorities said the photos and videos were taken between August 1, 2019 and March 10 of this year.

He had taught at the school for 31 years, FOX 4 reported.

On June 18, about 200 parents and community members held a demonstration outside the Olathe Public Schools district office, the Kansas City Star reported.

"I think everyone came here today because they want to make sure this never happens to someone else's daughter again," Sara Hart Weir, who has known the victim's family for years, told the newspaper.

Weir, a candidate in a Republican primary for the United States House in the state on August 4, said the community is trying to get stricter laws on the books.

"We send our children to school every day thinking that they are safe and that they are protected, and she is not," Weir told The Star.