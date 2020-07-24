The king of Spain distances himself from his father amid accusations of a $ 100 million transfer from the former Saudi monarch

"It disturbs us all, and me too," Sánchez said on national television this month.

The Spanish media now reports almost daily on the alleged financial deals of former King Juan Carlos I, even before he abdicated in 2014, and on the efforts of his son, King Felipe VI, the current head of state of Spain, to distance yourself from your father.

"The judicial system is working," said Sánchez. "And the Royal House remains at a distance from these disturbing reports."

In March, just as Spain closed, King Felipe renounced any personal inheritance from his father and stopped the annual public stipend paid to the former king.

The royal family, in a statement, said their move was fueled by various news reports at the time. These news reports claimed that King Felipe could inherit large sums from two foundations on the high seas allegedly linked to his father.

Analysts told CNN that there is now unprecedented pressure on the Spanish monarchy, which King Felipe promised to make more transparent when he took office six years ago.

"The monarchy is being questioned. It is not the former king. That is the deepest problem," Javier Pérez Royo, professor emeritus of constitutional law at the University of Seville, told CNN.

Royo said he expects new efforts "to put a firewall between King Felipe VI and his father."

Juan Carlos abdicated under a cloud of financial scandal and his much-criticized elephant hunting trip to Botswana during Spain's financial crisis in 2012.

But his abdication did not stop the investigations.

Swiss prosecutors are examining documents alleging that Juan Carlos may have received $ 100 million from the king of Saudi Arabia in 2008, a senior Spanish official with knowledge of the proceedings told CNN.

Prosecutors are targeting people allegedly linked to Juan Carlos who may have acted as bank account representatives, the Spanish official said.

The official said the hypothesis is that the money may have been related to a contract to build a Spanish high-speed train consortium between Medina and Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

In 2012, according to allegations in documents in Switzerland, King Juan Carlos gave 65 million euros to his then partner, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, the Spanish official said.

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein has twice testified before Swiss prosecutors and "no formal charges have been filed against her," her lawyer Robin Rathmell told CNN.

"She has been the victim of a harassment campaign led by King Emeritus [Juan Carlos] for eight years," said Rathmell, adding that it has damaged her reputation and business. She plans to sue in English courts to stop him, he said.

The attorney general's office for the canton of Geneva declined to comment on the Swiss investigation, but the Spanish official told CNN that prosecutors at the Spanish Supreme Court had received information from Switzerland.

Spain's attorney general's office said in a statement on June 8 that the Supreme Court investigation focused on the high-speed rail project in Saudi Arabia, and that the name Juan Carlos had appeared in the case.

Prosecutors "will try to define or rule out the criminal relevance of events that occurred after June 2014," when Juan Carlos abdicated, according to the statement. Juan Carlos had constitutional immunity from prosecution while he was king.

The king's former lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco, told CNN: "There are no formal charges against King Juan Carlos in Spanish or in foreign courts at this time." He declined to comment further.

CNN contacted the Saudi Arabian embassies in London and Madrid regarding the alleged 2008 transfer of the Saudi king to Juan Carlos, but received no immediate response.

Juan Carlos, now 82, is widely recognized for helping guide Spain to democracy after Francisco Franco's long dictatorship. But in recent years, his image has suffered. Last year, on the fifth anniversary of his abdication, he announced that he would resign from public life.

Spanish media reported that King Felipe may be planning to put a greater distance between himself and his father, by asking him to leave his residence on the grounds of the Palacio de la Zarzuela west of Madrid.

Reuters quoted an unidentified government source as saying the distance issue should be decided by the royal family, adding that Juan Carlos leaving the Zarzuela Palace "may be an option."

"The King [Felipe], if he has to make another decision, he will," a palace spokesman told CNN. "The rest is speculation."

There has also been talk of a constitutional reform to strip the king's immunity. However, that is unlikely, three analysts told CNN, because Spain's political parties are deeply divided.

King Felipe, 52, appears to be working hard to forge his own image among the Spanish. He and Queen Letizia have almost finished a tour of the 17 regions of Spain, to thank people for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.