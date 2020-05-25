THE KISSING BOOTH 2 sets the summer release date for this July on Netflix – Newsdio

Netflix has released the date for its next sequel The kissing booth 2. The movie is slated to hit the streamer this summer, and you'll see the return of the stars from the original movie, Joey King, Jacob ElordiAND Joel Courtney. The first film was based on the popular YA novel by Beth Reekles, who was only 15 years old when he wrote it.

The story follows Elle Evans, 16, played by King, known for her roles in I wish i was here, Fargo the series as well as the limited series The act, who has never been kissed, and has to face her secret love in a kissing booth.

Joey King hosted a live stream on Thursday announcing the summer release date of The kissing booth 2, what's wrong with it Vince Marcello rewriting and directing. Take a look at the synopsis below:

Elle Evans (Joey King) just spent the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed boyfriend, bad boy Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is going to Harvard, and Elle returns to high school for her senior year. You will have to juggle a long distance relationship, enter your dream college with your best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications of a close friendship with a handsome and charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Pérez ). When Noah approaches an apparently perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart really belongs. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns for the sequel to The Kissing Booth, based on characters from the 2012 Beth Reekles book for young adults.

You can watch the live stream below and start waiting The kissing booth 2, which hits Netflix on July 24.