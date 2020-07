The Knicks apparently caught their man.

Tom Thibodeau is finalizing a five-year contract with the Knicks to become his next head coach, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Thibodeau has been considered the favorite to become coach of the Knicks.

He will take over as interim coach Mike Miller, who replaced fired David Fizdale mid-season.

Thibodeau, 62, was the Timberwolves' head coach. Before that, NBA Coach of the Year won with the Chicago Bulls.