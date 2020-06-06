Season 7 of Agents of SHIELD has once again caused Koenigs' connections to the LMD show and, after all, they could be LMD / Chronicom hybrids.

The final season of Protection agents He could be preparing a revelation that the Koenigs are LMD / Chronicom hybrids. Protection agents The season 7 time travel story began in 1931 with the show's top agents trying to prevent the alien chronicles from changing the timeline so that SHIELD never formed. With Protection agents By exploring the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series may bring back some familiar MCU faces, and Patton Oswalt was the first returnee.

Oswalt joined Protection agents in season 1 as Eric and Billy Koenig and since then he has also played with Sam and Thurston Koenig. The show has explained that they are quadruplets, but one of the oldest fan theories about Protection agents was that Koenigs are actually model living lures. This seemed to be discredited during season 4 when the Koenigs' sister LT appeared and said that her family helped create the LMD program. Oswalt's return for season 7 saw him play his grandfather, Ernest Koenig, and the fate of the elderly Koenig could change the truth of his grandchildren.

The end of Protection agents Season 7, Episode 2 saw Enoch left behind in 1931, and Ernest agreed to hire him as a bartender. But Ernest also wants Enoch to teach him everything he can about SHIELD, the Chronicoms, and other technological advancements. Ernest glimpsed the future by getting on board Zephyr One, and this could start the family's interest in technology. However, Enoch also tells his new friend that Ernest's grandchildren will participate in the LMD program. Ernest is surprised to hear that he has grandchildren in the future. He is not married at the time and his reaction indicates that he has no children yet, much less grandchildren. While Ernest could settle in the near future, could his "grandchildren" be LMD / Chronicom hybrids?

Given that Ernest and Enoch appear to be starting a new partnership, it is plausible that the LMD program Ernest is starting could involve Chronicom technology now. Ernest might still be limited by the technology of his time to complete the LMD program, so he is not out of the scope of the possibility that he can create replicas of himself using the LMD / Chronicom technology when he grows up. The strange and advanced state of technology might even be the reason why SHIELD never explored the show's mass production.

A revelation that the Koenig brothers Protection agents The previously used LMD / Chronicom hybrids would also be a natural continuation of the story. Season 7 of Protection agents He's already dealing with an LMD / Chronicom hybrid with Phil Coulson, and the tag scene in episode 2 could cause the show to be explored further. This could be even more important if Simmons is revealed to be an LMD as well. All of these threads could lead the team to discover how Koenig started the LMD program by creating more versions of himself using Chronicom technology.

If this is yet another provocation about the Koenigs' connection to the LMDs, then the remaining episodes of season 7 will need to address the truth about their origin. Now that the team is visiting more places on the timeline, it is possible that Enoch and an older Ernest may return in the coming decades, but it is just as likely that the adventure in time may bring one of the Koenig brothers as well. There is plenty of time for such a revelation to occur, but if Protection agentsThe final season concludes without a final resolution, so the Koenigs might not be LMD after all.

